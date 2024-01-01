Denmark’s queen says she will abdicate on January 14

#Denmarks #queen #abdicate #January

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

“I will leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she said in a traditional New Year’s speech broadcast on Danish television.

The Queen said she decided to abdicate because of her age and health problems.

“In two weeks it will be 52 years since I have been Queen of Denmark,” she said.

It’s a long time, she added. “Nobody could commit as much as they used to,” she said.

“On January 14, 2024 – 52 years after I became the heir to my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will pass the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she said.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Israeli military: Hamas' largest tunnel found

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

There was a serious traffic accident on Mostná, the crew of the vehicle is injured
There was a serious traffic accident on Mostná, the crew of the vehicle is injured
Posted on
One million New Year’s Eve revelers are expected in New York, and thousands of engaged couples in Las Vegas
One million New Year’s Eve revelers are expected in New York, and thousands of engaged couples in Las Vegas
Posted on
Changes in pensions from January 1. Those who worked hard will receive up to PLN 3,200 from ZUS
Changes in pensions from January 1. Those who worked hard will receive up to PLN 3,200 from ZUS
Posted on
University of Phayao invites you to attend the 6th Cosmetic Science Exhibition.
University of Phayao invites you to attend the 6th Cosmetic Science Exhibition.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News