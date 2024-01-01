Denmark’s queen says she will abdicate on January 14

#Denmarks #queen #abdicate #January

“I will leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she said in a traditional New Year’s speech broadcast on Danish television.

The Queen said she decided to abdicate because of her age and health problems.

“In two weeks it will be 52 years since I have been Queen of Denmark,” she said.

It’s a long time, she added. “Nobody could commit as much as they used to,” she said.

“On January 14, 2024 – 52 years after I became the heir to my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will pass the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she said.

