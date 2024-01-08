“Dental medicine in our country is of the highest quality”: David Enrique Troncoso, general director of Oral Center

#Dental #medicine #country #highest #quality #David #Enrique #Troncoso #general #director #Oral #Center

With state-of-the-art machinery and state-of-the-art systems, the General Director of Oral Center is committed to the advancement and development of dental medicine in the country, which is in constant evolution in the face of the emerging changes of the new generations.

360 Magazine: How does Oral Center close this 2023 and what are the expectations for 2024?

David Enrique Troncoso: Well, for all entrepreneurs it has been a very difficult year. I think that the Colombian businessman is highly appreciated everywhere for his ability to be creative in the face of adversity. That is our slogan. When you work in another country, you have all the tools, but here the tools sometimes work against you, whether due to tax burdens, difficulties or the oversupply that exists in the market with unequal quality. Buying an iPad is not the same as buying a Tablet in terms of technology, but sometimes customers don’t understand it.

So, it is crucial to keep ourselves constantly evolving. In 2023, we have faced challenges due to government decisions that generate uncertainty among entrepreneurs. The lack of clarity in the presidential message is an issue that we debate regarding what is coming in 2024. Despite the adversity, as good Colombians, we want to be optimistic, remembering that we are the country with the most happy people.

360 Magazines: How has technology advanced in terms of dental health?

David Enrique Troncoso: Well, today diagnostic aids have evolved considerably, diagnostic aid companies invest many millions of dollars in ensuring that dentists and dental medicine can have additional help in diagnostic images, as well as therapeutic ones, which would be both. major areas of dental medicine.

I’m gonna put an example. Previously, to replace a missing tooth, it was necessary to open the gum and search for bone to embed the implant. Today, this has changed. We have medical tomography equipment that performs a CBCT, allowing a scan of the patient’s entire bone. Thus, from a computer to a simulator, we can navigate and determine the best location for the implant.

Today we have digital technicians, both in the imaging area of ​​diagnostic aids, and in the final process of creating the tooth, and all this is done through artificial intelligence support software.

360 Magazine: Have these technological advances that the sector has had allowed the methods to be more effective and have greater understanding among patients?

David Enrique Troncoso: Today, we have intraoral scanners, video cameras that we introduce into the patient’s mouth to capture details with high precision. These ergonomic devices have transformed procedures such as orthodontics. Thanks to these scanners and artificial intelligence, we can suggest patients use retainers to achieve invisible orthodontics.

360 Magazine: How do patients receive this type of technology?

David Enrique Troncoso: The patients curiously receive it happily, because initially when they arrive at the clinic they have already found out that here in Colombia there is a lot of technology, so they already bring information, but when we are working they experience an entire state-of-the-art technological system that allows them patients live an entire experience.

Now another of the things that has made us strong technologically is the use of microscopy, which are microscopes that allow us to see in detail, so one can do everything minimally invasive, for example, I am a world leader in dental microscopy, so I can make very notable and precise cases.

360 Magazine: How does Oral Center manage its foreign clients?

David Enrique Troncoso: We have also evolved in the international promotion of dental health in Colombia. In Medellín, the Pablo Tobón Uribe hospital attracts people looking for aesthetic procedures, and through social networks, patients from different parts of the world find us. Specialization and visibility in this field are key.

We have evolved to go from seven-hour surgeries that corresponded to the installation of dental implants on a person who had no teeth, to doing the entire procedure in 45 minutes with the support of tomography scans.

360 Magazine: Has the use of technology in patients changed bone evolution?

David Enrique Troncoso: No, we must remember that people genetically correspond to a behavior according to their DNA and it evolves in accordance with society itself. For example, our ancestors had more teeth and more molars, but in those times they hunted deer and required many teeth for that.

Diets have changed, and new generations have fewer wisdom teeth due to genetic evolution. It is no longer necessary to have as many teeth to hunt as in previous times. Dental pathologies have also evolved; Now, wear and tear of tooth enamel due to chemicals and stress are more common concerns than cavities.

Likewise, today, the same level of suffering from cavities is not experienced; Dental pathologies have evolved into other problems. In today’s era, the suffering centers on the wear and tear of tooth enamel due to chemicals and clenching, as contemporary people do not suffer as much from cavities, but face high levels of stress. We observe that patients present dental wear caused by stress and the consumption of products with numerous additives in their diets.

On the other hand, by not having cavities, today’s patients have smaller jaws and therefore, there is a greater prevalence of malocclusions, which are the ones that most require orthodontics. Let’s say unfortunately that in the therapeutic world we fix something, but a new problem arises to which we must apply a series of mechanisms to provide a timely solution.

360 Magazine: How do you analyze, from your clinic, the future advancement of technology in dental health?

David Enrique Troncoso: Today, technology allows us to mix photographic algorithms and scanners with artificial intelligence software. We use tooth shapes obtained from dental donors to achieve a precise design. 3D printing is a fundamental part of this process, allowing us to visualize and design the teeth that will be placed in the patient.

I am part of the scientific management group of a Colombian company called News Estectic, a multinational that exports to almost 70 countries in the world and here in Colombia we have developed products such as 3D printing resin that today are exported to different countries. in the world, but very few know that this happens in our country. So, thanks to the technology and evolution we have, patients can see how their teeth will look, without needing to undergo surgery first.

We also managed to develop dental rejuvenation in patients with aesthetic dentistry, through a micro scan that goes to a 3D printer and this is responsible for reconstructing the patient’s teeth and then in ceramic with specialized robots called milling machines. I can make the patient’s veneers 100% digital.

