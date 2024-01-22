Department of Disease Control reveals that “COVID” is more seriously sick and dying. “Elderly people” who are not vaccinated are still at risk of dying. JN.1 found to have symptoms similar to the flu.

#Department #Disease #Control #reveals #COVID #sick #dying #Elderly #people #vaccinated #risk #dying #JN.1 #symptoms #similar #flu

Department of Disease Control reveals “COVID” illness trend is increasing. Last week, 718 people were sick and treated in hospitals, 11 people died. The rate of serious illness and death was higher. In the “elderly” group who had not received the vaccine, the JN.1 strain was found, with symptoms similar to a cold. No increase in violence found, WHO says, recommends elderly groups Vulnerable group Get the vaccine once a year to help reduce the risk.

On Jan. 22, the Department of Disease Control reported on the COVID-19 outbreak situation that there was a tendency for the number of patients to increase as expected. During the past week (January 14 – 20, 2024), 718 patients were hospitalized, an average of 102 cases per day, an increase from the previous week when 93 cases per day were reported (an increase of 12.9 percent). There were 209 patients with severe pneumonia, 149 were intubated, and 11 died (an increase of 4 from the previous week). Most of the deaths were among the elderly. or had chronic diseases (608) who did not receive the vaccine, 6 cases (54 percent), of the group 608 who received only 2 doses of the vaccine, 5 cases (36 percent), consistent with data on patients with severe symptoms who required intubation. There are 45 people who have not received the vaccine, accounting for 30 percent.

Currently, there are strains of COVID-19 that are spreading in Thailand. Information from the Department of Medical Sciences It is an omicron species. Subspecies JN.1, which is a descendant of Omicron. The proportion has increased. The symptoms of COVID-19 patients infected with JN.1 include flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, and runny nose. It has not been found that the severity of the disease has increased. From the same Omicron strain from last year. which people should not underestimate Emphasize self-protection by wearing a mask while in places where many people gather, such as public transportation, hospitals, and nursing homes. Wash your hands frequently. If you have flu-like symptoms, get an ATK test and avoid close contact with 608 groups when 2 positive results detected, wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus. and observe symptoms Go see a doctor immediately if you have symptoms of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

As of December 5, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommendations for the elderly. People with congenital disease or those who are immunocompromised It is still necessary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine within 6 months to 1 year, which is an appropriate period of time. To reduce the risk of serious illness and death In line with the situation in the country over the past week. It was found that the patient was in serious condition. Patients who need to be intubated And most of those who died from COVID-19 were among the elderly. People with chronic diseases (608) who have no history of vaccination or have not received the booster vaccine yet Emphasis on group 608 patients with cold-like symptoms and a positive ATK test result to wear a mask and see a doctor immediately for treatment. Consider prescribing antiretroviral medication as soon as possible. To reduce the chance of severe illness