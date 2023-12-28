Departure Bormio: Marco Schwarz falls and is transported away by helicopter

The preliminary decision in the overall World Cup could have already been made at the end of December. Not because Marco Odermatt passed Marco Schwarz again thanks to second place and 80 points in the downhill from Bormio, but because the Austrian fell badly during his ride.

At first it seems as if Black got away with a scare. But it quickly becomes clear that the all-rounder has suffered a more serious injury. SRF commentator Steffen Hofmann and expert Marc Berthod speak of a possible cruciate ligament injury. This would mean that the slalom winner from Madonna di Campiglio would be out for months.

After several minutes, Schwarz finally limps towards the helicopter, supported by two supervisors. There the 28-year-old is further cared for and finally flown away. There are currently no more precise details about the Austrian’s health.

