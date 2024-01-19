Departure from Kitzbühel with Odermatt and Co. on ticker and TV

#Departure #Kitzbühel #Odermatt #ticker

After Marco Odermatt won both descents on the Lauberhorn, the next classic is on the program for the speed specialists this Friday. There are also two downhill runs in Kitzbühel – so the 26-year-old from Nidwalden could immediately follow up his first two World Cup victories in the downhill. His biggest competitor on the Streif will probably be the Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin.

However, due to light snowfall and fog, the descent will only start an hour later than planned. You can follow the race here in the live ticker and in the stream from 12.30 p.m.

The start list

1 Stefan Rogentin

2 Daniel Hemetsberger

3 Andreas Sander

4 Cameron Alexander

5 Nils Allegre

6 Bryce Bennett

7 Dominik Paris

8 Vincent Kriechmayr

9 James Crawford

10 Marco Odermatt



11 Ryan Cochran-Siegle

12 Florian Schieder

13 Niels Hintermann

14 Cyprien Sarrazin

15 Mattia Casse

16 Adrian Sejersted

17 Justin Murisier

18 Otmar Striedinger

19 Adrien Théaux

20 Romed Baumann

The other Swiss:

26 Alexis Monney

27 Franjo von Allmen

34 Joshua Mettler

42 Ralph Weber

52 Lars Rösti

53 Arnaud Bosset​

