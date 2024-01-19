Departure from Kitzbühel with Odermatt and Co. on ticker and TV

After Marco Odermatt won both descents on the Lauberhorn, the next classic is on the program for the speed specialists this Friday. There are also two downhill runs in Kitzbühel – so the 26-year-old from Nidwalden could immediately follow up his first two World Cup victories in the downhill. His biggest competitor on the Streif will probably be the Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin.

However, due to light snowfall and fog, the descent will only start an hour later than planned. You can follow the race here in the live ticker and in the stream from 12.30 p.m.

The start list

1 Stefan Rogentin
2 Daniel Hemetsberger
3 Andreas Sander
4 Cameron Alexander
5 Nils Allegre
6 Bryce Bennett
7 Dominik Paris
8 Vincent Kriechmayr
9 James Crawford
10 Marco Odermatt

11 Ryan Cochran-Siegle
12 Florian Schieder
13 Niels Hintermann
14 Cyprien Sarrazin
15 Mattia Casse
16 Adrian Sejersted
17 Justin Murisier
18 Otmar Striedinger
19 Adrien Théaux
20 Romed Baumann

The other Swiss:
26 Alexis Monney
27 Franjo von Allmen
34 Joshua Mettler
42 Ralph Weber
52 Lars Rösti
53 Arnaud Bosset​

Most wins in the Ski World Cup

Most wins in the Ski World Cup

Janica Kostelic (CRO): 30 World Cup victories.

The Swiss Ski youngsters in the avalanche of questions

Dominik Paris is one of the favorites in Kitzbühel. In the interview, the Italian talks about risk, heavy metal and his role as a role model. And he reveals why Marco Odermatt is such a good skier.

You could almost think it was arranged. Just as Dominik Paris is talking about his role model role, two children come to the table and ask for an autograph. Paris likes to take its time. He says: “I don’t seek the limelight. But meeting children is nice.”

