Departure of Günther Steiner: That’s what the Haas drivers say

#Departure #Günther #Steiner #Haas #drivers
Nobody expected this: the previous Haas team boss Günther Steiner left the US racing team after ten years. It is not yet clear how the South Tyrolean’s career will continue. His successor is the Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu, who has been working as an engineer in a leading position for Gene Haas’ team for years.
The announcement of Steiner’s departure was unexpected and many Formula 1 experts reacted to the news with regret. Because Steiner was one of the few team leaders who didn’t mince his words and called a spade a spade.
The drivers also reacted to the departure of the 58-year-old Italian, who was responsible for both the return of Kevin Magnussen and the comeback of Nico Hülkenberg, with pictures of themselves with Steiner and nice words.
The German said in his statement on social media: “Thank you, Günther – for your trust, your friendship and the chance to compete in Formula 1 again. You are a real character, I wish you only the best.”
The reaction of his Danish teammate is similar. Magnussen explains: “Thank you, Günther. Thank you for taking me on the journey in 2017 and thank you also for bringing me back on board in 2022. It was both a pleasure and a huge challenge – but it was never boring. See you soon and all the best.”
