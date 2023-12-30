Deployed by Houthis, Thousands of Yemenis Call to Support Gaza: America Will Not Stop Us

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Thousands of Yemeni citizens on Friday (29/12/2023) participated in mass demonstrations to support Gaza in the face of Israel’s onslaught.

Anadolu Agency reported that the demonstration was called by the Houthi group in several cities and regions under the group’s control.

The demonstration by thousands of Yemenis displayed a call of support for Gaza: “We are with you until victory… America will not stop us.”

According to the Houthi-run Saba news agency, the demonstrations were reported in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Hajjah, Dhale and al-Bayda provinces as well as in Saada and Raymah provinces.

A statement from the Houthi group was read during the demonstration, emphasizing continued demonstrations in support of Gaza.

The statement also urges people around the world “to activate the weapon of economic boycott against American and Israeli products, as well as all companies that support these products.”

The Houthi group confirmed the continuation of its naval operations against Israeli ships or those sailing towards Israeli ports until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission – Operation Prosperity Guardian – to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

