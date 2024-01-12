Depression…a possible cause of weight gain Masrawy

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders in the world, affects millions of people and can be a serious condition that leads to a range of health problems, including weight gain.

The researchers examined data on more than 2,000 people in Britain who participated in a study on Covid-19, during which they completed monthly digital questionnaires about their psychological well-being and body weight.

According to what was reported in the newspaper “Health Day”, the results found that a bout of depression can lead to a bump in body weight, especially among those fighting obesity.

The researchers found no evidence that stress or anxiety caused weight gain.

The results showed that for each incremental increase in a person’s usual depression score, their body weight increased by about a tenth of a pound after one month.

The researchers noted that if a person’s depression increased from 5 to 10 on the scale they used, it was associated with an increase in weight, averaging half a pound, or about 225 grams.

“Overall, this suggests that those who are overweight or obese are more likely to gain weight in response to feeling more depressed,” lead researcher Julia Müller said.

“People with a healthy weight do not seem to gain weight as their mood swings,” she added.

