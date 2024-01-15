Depression is the second problem – Joop

#Depression #problem #Joop

•

Today

•

reading time 3 minutes

•

81 views

•

save

Francois de Waal

Journalist and author of “Depression, the compulsive thinking disease” (2022)

The first problem is that a disaster happens in your life. Your relationship is broken. Your partner dies. Your child gets sick. Or dies. You lose your job. Or your assets. Or your reputation. Or all this at the same time.

Not everyone who experiences this will start to worry terribly. But I do. I’m going to think doom. Instead of my relationship being broken, I start thinking: my relationship is broken and so my whole life is now TOO broken.

Instead of my child being dead, I start thinking: my child is dead and so am I, my whole life is dead.

Instead of my assets being in ruins, I start thinking: my assets are in ruins and now my whole life is ALSO in ruins.

Instead of my reputation being fucked up, I start thinking: my reputation is fucked up and now my whole life is TOO fucked up.

Instead of doing everything I can to get over this, I start thinking: no, I am 100% sure that this will NEVER work out again.

Instead of saying I really could have done this or that better, what bad luck, I start thinking: it’s all my damn fault, what a big bastard I am!

I’m going to think that 24/7, worry, doom thinking. This causes constant, extreme stress and your body and mind explode, in short, depression. This is an additional problem, the second, bigger problem.

They are not going to treat you for the first problem (loss of relationship, job, etc.). And they are not going to treat you for the second problem (depression). They’re going to treat you for the symptoms of the second problem. That means pills, antidepressants. They call it medicine.

Those antidepressants have no or very little effect, so you desperately look for other ways to do something about that terrible pain. You want to numb the pain with distractions, temptations, obsessions and addictions, but all those things only work for a while, the hangover hurts more and the depression gets worse.

But you can also wake up from your destructive doom-mongering self-hypnosis. Your compulsive thinking disease. Your depression, your extreme worrying illness. You have unconsciously, without realizing it (so no blame, guilt or shame), bewitched yourself with all those exaggerated, disastrous thoughts. Those automatic thoughts are what caused your depression. And have been feeding and keeping them alive ever since. So get rid of those constant, automatic, negative thoughts that terrorize you, bully you, criticize and berate you, the lying thoughts that to claim that your whole life has been ruined… and that’s how you ruin your life.

How do you do that? From now on you must become aware of those negative thoughts. Hey, I think I’m a stupid bastard. Hey, I think my life means nothing anymore and I should just end it. Hey, I guess… and so on. Becoming aware of negative thoughts is positive. Becoming aware of your depressive thoughts is the beginning of the end of your depression. This is called mindfulness.

This way you can solve the second problem. Then hopefully there will finally be time and attention to possibly do something about the first problem.