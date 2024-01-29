Deputies approve National Security Law in general

The Proposed National Security Law was approved, in general, this Thursday, 25th, during the third Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the second Legislative Session of the V Legislature.

Approved with 112 votes in favor, 81 abstentions and no votes against, the proposal “establishes the parameters of the organization and functioning of the legal norms of the national security system, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, in order to guarantee stability and economic and social development against any threats and risks”, explained the Minister of State and Head of the Military House of the President of the Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado.

For MPLA deputy Pedro de Morais Neto, “national security is a preponderant factor for the existence of the Angolan State as a sovereign and independent State and combating all forms of threats that endanger the sovereignty of countries must be a priority”.

“Indeed, democracy and development only exist when security is not vulnerable to any invasion”, defended the parliamentarian.

In turn, UNITA deputy, Armando Caquepa, argued that “we have the sovereign opportunity to construct a law, which is the guardian of the values ​​that guided the struggle for independence of the people of Angola, because only by having an effective security system will we be capable of guaranteeing sustainable development for all citizens”.

Tuning in the same tone, the president of the Humanist Party of Angola said that the proposed law is welcome “because it will allow the Angolan State to create conditions to guarantee the maintenance of peace and political, economic and financial stability”.

“A state is only truly sovereign when it has the capacity to defend itself against transnational threats, such as organized crime and trafficking in human organs”, highlighted Florbela Malaquias.

An initiative of the Executive, the National Security Law “intends to respond to the major national and international challenges that are posed to the country in the field of national security, through better coordination of the institutions, bodies and services of the national security system, aiming to guarantee the stability against threats and risks”, informs the National Assembly.

Today’s session also approved the Petroleum Products Smuggling Law, which responds to the need to adopt a specialized legal framework to combat the smuggling of petroleum products, with 174 votes in favor, no votes against and two abstentions.

Another unanimous approval, in what was the first plenary of 2024, is the Proposed Law on Insurance Mediation, which aims to modernize the national insurance mediation system.