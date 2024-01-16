Deputies approve report on Proposed Law to Combat Fuel Smuggling

The joint opinion report on the Proposed Law to Combat Smuggling of Petroleum Products was approved this Friday, the 12th, by the deputies of the Specialized Committees of the National Assembly.

The legislative initiative of the Holder of the Executive Branch, which proposes the criminalization of conduct suspected of fuel smuggling, passed with 146 votes in favor, none against and no abstentions.

At the end of the session, the Secretary of State for Petroleum, José Alexandre Barroso, said that the Angolan executive spent more than US$3.5 billion on fuel subsidies in 2023.

The government official said, on the other hand, that “those involved in carrying out this illegal action, regardless of who they are, will be punished through justice”.

In turn, deputy David Kissadila states that the high number of fuel smuggling “puts national security at risk”.