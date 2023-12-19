Deputies commit to processing the initiative to reduce working hours

#Deputies #commit #processing #initiative #reduce #working #hours

The Chamber of Deputies installed this Monday the work commission for the analysis of the initiative to reduce workday 48 to 40 hours per week, with the participation of the business sector, union organizations y federal government.

Los legislators They expressed their commitment to process the proposal before concluding the next period of sessions, in April 2024.

Welcoming the participants, the president of the Jucopodeputy Jorge Romero Herrerastated that all the parliamentary groups of the Chamber of Deputies They want to help the working class, and no one could wish for something different, which is why in this space of dialogue “we have to agree on how to do it in a way where everyone wins, both the employer and the worker.”

He stressed that in the discussion that will take place, companies that have one or two workers must be taken into account, so as not to generate legislation that ends up being counterproductive; “Let this work group continue so that in the next and last period of sessions of this LXV Legislature it is a yes or yes issue, that is a commitment that we are also making public and hoping that we reach that agreement,” he concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the parliamentary group of Morenadeputy Ignacio Mier Velazco He said that no one is against achieving a reduction in the working day, but it is also necessary to note all the aspects that have to do with this constitutional change, in order to be able to “build a reform that brings technical, legal and economic of all the sectors that participate in the labor process, including the voice of the workers so that the representatives in the Plenary can vote unanimously.”

By the PANdeputy Santiago Torreblanca Engell He stressed that his parliamentary group is in favor of reducing the working day and demands that not a single comma be added to the opinion, but this, he said, would lead to the reform not being approved. In that sense, he advocated making a change like the one made in Chile, a tripartite dialogue, gradually and knowing each of the sectors, “to achieve a fair and balanced labor reform in the next legislative period.”

On behalf of the ATdeputy Tereso Medina Ramirez He pointed out that they share the idea that in this space no one can be against the workers; He stressed that the task of this Legislature is to analyze and exchange ideas and proposals, not protests. “We bet that in this exercise of dialogue we leave aside any personal, sectoral, group or party interest, and that we see the authentic and true interests of the nation.”

Of the PTdeputy Gerardo Fernández Norona He commented that his parliamentary group agrees to reduce the working day to 40 hours, since the working day has not been modified for more than 100 years. “I believe that we must change the economic system, we must not only carry out a profound reform that has to do with reducing the working day, but also put an end to so much inequality and injustice.”

Deputy Sergio Barrera Sepúlveda (MC) pointed out that the number of hours worked does not translate into productivity and competitiveness for companies, since Mexico is one of the countries that works the most hours and is least productive. “This issue must be approved, but in a responsible manner and giving it gradualness, flexibility and having the relevant studies for each type of industry and the impact it may have.”

On behalf of the parliamentary group of PRDdeputy Jesus Alberto Velazquez Flores He highlighted the importance of listening to all voices, “I am sure that from this meeting the work goals or the model that will be followed will be established to have a completely clear panorama, and that we can carry out this approval in the Plenary in the most correct way possible for all those involved in this issue.”

Business sector questions the reform

Hector Tejada Shaarpresident of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur), said that the effects that this remodeling could have in the business, especially in small and medium-sized companies. “Reducing the working day may result in a decrease in the availability of products and services, less income for workers, and increased costs for companies by having to hire and train more workers to cover the reduced hours.”

Lorenzo Roel Hernándezrepresentative of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) stated that progress has already been made in the effective reduction of working hourssince according to data from the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE) of the second quarter of 2023, in the formal sector an average of 43.9 hours are worked per week. week. “In Coparmex We consider that reducing working hours is a desirable policy; However, we believe that it requires social dialogue to agree on how the impacts on the labor market and the economy can be mitigated.”

Francisco Cervantes Díazpresident of Business Coordinating Council (CCE) highlighted that the business sector has accompanied labor reforms and policies, such as the increase in the minimum wage, decent vacations and the elimination of outsourcing, and has allocated an additional 60% of its income to address these reforms. He stated that 57% of workers who work more than 40 hours are in the SMEs“for this reason we will analyze the efforts that the SMEs “They carry out to sustain themselves by representing more than 98% of the country’s companies and providing 72% of employment.”

Workers’ representatives support the proposal

Rafael Oriol Salgado Sandovalfrom Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC) pointed out that the reduction of this working day undoubtedly reduces workers’ travel times, reduces stress, encourages improved productivity, greater job creation and training for workers. “This balance facilitates a healthy life, the working day has never been reduced in Mexico since we have the Federal Labor Law, it is time to say yes to this proposal.”

Deputy Tereso Medina Ramirez (AT), in his capacity as deputy secretary general of the Mexican Workers Confederation (CTM), indicated that it is necessary to move forward and be able to build the necessary course to aspire for Mexican workers to have a maximum work day of 40 hours. “The confederation hopes that in this exercise of dialogue the result will not be between losers and winners, here if anyone is going to win it will be Mexico and the workers.”

José Reynol Neyra González, from the Autonomous Confederation of Workers of Mexico (CATEM), celebrated the installation of this Work Commission, and proposed that representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit be also invited “so that they can give us certainty about the approval of this initiative on what impact it would have on the country’s economy”

Mexico must follow the global trend of reducing working hours: Government

Esteban Martínez Mejía, head of the Liaison Unit of the Ministry of the Interior, said that there is no better bet to guarantee well-being, inclusion and social development than the dignity of work, while stating that Mexico must follow the path of countries that have reduced working hours, since we cannot ignore this trend. “We need to find coincidences, analyze issues and factors to implement this reform, given that Mexico has one of the worst balances between life and work, impacting the physical, mental and family health of workers.”

With information from López-Dóriga Digital