Deputies concerned about delay in funding for the Palancas Negras’ participation in CAN –

Deputies to the National Assembly are concerned about the delay in making funds available for the Palancas Negras’ participation in the African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire, to be played from January 13th to February 11th.

The concern was expressed by deputy Odete Tavares, having mentioned that the situation could affect the performance of the National combine, and took advantage of the moment to appeal to those entitled, in order to ensure the situation, under penalty of affecting Angola’s successful participation in the championship. African.

The National Team will compete in Group D of the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, which includes the teams of Algeria, its debut opponent on January 15th, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

The 24 teams that will compete in the Côte d’Ivoire CAN are distributed into the following six groups: Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea (Group A); Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique (B); Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia (C), Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola (D); Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia (E) and Morocco, Zambia, DRC and Tanzania (F

Also Read:  Trial begins for former Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Demand for used electric cars continues to grow
Demand for used electric cars continues to grow
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News