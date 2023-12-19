Deputies concerned about delay in funding for the Palancas Negras’ participation in CAN

Deputies to the National Assembly are concerned about the delay in making funds available for the Palancas Negras’ participation in the African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire, to be played from January 13th to February 11th.

The concern was expressed by deputy Odete Tavares, having mentioned that the situation could affect the performance of the National combine, and took advantage of the moment to appeal to those entitled, in order to ensure the situation, under penalty of affecting Angola’s successful participation in the championship. African.

The National Team will compete in Group D of the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, which includes the teams of Algeria, its debut opponent on January 15th, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

The 24 teams that will compete in the Côte d’Ivoire CAN are distributed into the following six groups: Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea (Group A); Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique (B); Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia (C), Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola (D); Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia (E) and Morocco, Zambia, DRC and Tanzania (F