Deputies point to the payment of public debt as a priority for 2024

After having gone through the specialty, the General State Budget Proposal (OGE) for the 2024 economic year will go to the final vote tomorrow, Wednesday, 13th.

As consulted by the Kianda’s Mail on the National Assembly website, the document includes more than 80 recommendations addressed to the Executive, with the aim of ensuring the promotion of the country’s socioeconomic development, among which is the improvement of the business environment, especially for Angolan companies, of to make them more sustainable and efficient.

The released note states that the Joint Opinion Report on the OGE Law Proposal was approved with 40 votes in favor, 18 against and no abstentions.

For the next economic years, the people’s representatives still hope to improve the quality of accountability. They therefore ask that public managers submit, within the deadlines set by law, the reports and accounts of their respective institutions.

Public Debt Reduction

Concerned about the risk of over-indebtedness and the constant rise in interest rates in international financial markets, parliamentarians recommend the Executive to continue with measures aimed at reducing the trajectory of public debt to levels close to 60% of Gross Domestic Product, taking into account its weight in the Social Sector.

The deputies also point out as a priority for 2024, the payment of public debt, especially small and medium-sized companies, in order to strengthen the national business community, avoiding its bankruptcy.