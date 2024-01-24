Deputies suspended the debate on voting by mail. The opposition continued to try to postpone the discussion of the amendment — ČT24 — Czech Television

#Deputies #suspended #debate #voting #mail #opposition #continued #postpone #discussion #amendment #ČT24 #Czech #Television

23/01/2024, Updated 4 hours ago|Source: ČTK, ČT24

On Wednesday, one hour after midnight, the House of Representatives adjourned the debate on the correspondence election, which had been discussed for approximately 43.5 hours of pure time. The meeting will continue on Wednesday at nine in the morning. The opposition is still trying to prevent discussion of an amendment that would allow Czech citizens living abroad to vote by correspondence. Over sixty MPs are still registered for the debate, but the time for their appearances is limited. Part of Tuesday’s meeting was marked by a dispute that arose when, in addition to setting a time limit, the coalition pushed for a limit on the number of appearances, which also wanted to include factual remarks. When she finally gave up such an intention, opposition politicians made long speeches and took advantage of the right of way. SPD parliamentary club chairman Radim Fiala spoke at length, as did Interior Minister Vít Rakušan (STAN). Among other things, he denied that the possible introduction of postal elections would give people living abroad more rights than voters in the country.

Radek Vondráček already said on Friday about the proposal of the coalition MPs that the correspondence option reserved for Czechs living abroad could mean that “citizens who do not live in our territory will have more rights than citizens who live here”.

Vít Rakušan rejected this in a comprehensive speech on Tuesday. Currently, according to him, the possibility of exercising the right to vote is incommensurable between these two groups. “There are 110 places for election abroad, there are almost fifteen thousand of them in the Czech Republic,” he pointed out. The Austrian rejected as too expensive the idea of ​​Karel Havlíček, that additional polling stations abroad would be rented for a short time during the elections, which would shorten the travel time. According to the Minister of the Interior, the possibility of voting by mail is significantly cheaper.

He also rejected the demand that the residents decide on the introduction of postal voting for Czechs living abroad in a referendum. He believes that this is not appropriate considering that the number of people with the right to vote does not change in any way. “I would understand the discussion if we were introducing something that could be called expatriate choice for the first time,” he said. The opposition also blames the government, or the MPs of the coalition parties, for the expediency of the proposal. He expects that it will be possible to vote by mail already during the parliamentary elections next year.

For example, Vondráček would consider it a compromise option if the amendment was only effective from the beginning of 2026. The Austrian, on the other hand, called the date of autumn 2025 correct. “It seems solid to all those who have been waiting for the correspondence election, and some of them for almost twenty years, since such an instrument began to be discussed,” he emphasized.

In addition to the Austrian, Radim Fiala, chairman of the SPD parliamentary club, spoke at length on Tuesday. His speech lasted about an hour and a half, in which he expressed the opinion that if people living abroad could vote by post, it would be an unjustified privilege. He would consider the enactment of the correspondence election to be the most dangerous breakthrough in the constitutional system since the creation of the Czech Republic and an attempt to completely trample the most basic principles on which domestic constitutional law rests. Like some other opposition politicians, he stated that it cannot be ruled out, for example, that someone will vote more than once or that someone else will vote under the identity of the voter.

It was only in the early evening that it was the turn of Roman Bělor (STAN), who was the first of a number of non-privileged MPs who signed up for the debate. At that time, a total of 77 were registered. The deputies finally interrupted the debate an hour after midnight, and will continue it on Wednesday from nine in the morning.

The negotiations were accompanied by repeated opposition proposals for a long suspension of negotiations, for example until October or May next year. However, the deputies did not succeed, they only achieved that the otherwise half-empty chamber was always momentarily filled for such procedural votes.

Some MPs pondered over another coalition proposal, which would especially expand the range of descendants of emigrants who could obtain Czech citizenship simply by making a declaration. “Suddenly, this amendment, again parliamentary, fell from the sky. Why?” asked Alena Schillerová, chairwoman of the ANO deputies. According to Martina Ochodnická (TOP 09), the draft is based on a warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that discrimination has occurred in the past in this matter. Jaroslav Foldyna (SPD) asked whether the descendants of Sudeten Germans would also receive Czech citizenship. But this was rejected by Karel Haas (ODS) for the coalition.

The Austrian Minister of the Interior stated that the proposal does not increase the number of voters. He said that it is about half a million people who have Czech citizenship and the right to exercise their right to vote abroad. He thinks that more than 15,000 of them, who are still voting at embassies, will vote in the postal elections.

The choice has been debated since last Wednesday

The debate on the correspondence election started last Wednesday morning. As of Tuesday evening, she had already taken almost forty hours of clean time, but apparently it will continue the next day as well. At the proposal of the coalition, the Chamber voted for the possibility of meeting overnight on Wednesday, and the deputies also “cleared” the space for the next two days. On Tuesday, the regular January meeting was supposed to continue from two o’clock in the afternoon, because it was still not possible to finish the first reading of the amendment on the correspondence election, the deputies continued it. They immediately adjourned the regular meeting until Friday morning.

The chairman of the ODS parliamentary club, Marek Benda, stated that he still expects that the chamber would actually return to the next program on Friday, but he admitted that there is no agreement on this. “We would like to finish it on Thursday, but we cannot estimate it,” said the chairman of the People’s Club, Aleš Dufek.

Events: On the fourth day of the session, deputies discuss the introduction of correspondence elections (source: ČT24)

Limiting the number of appearances, including factual remarks, angered the opposition

Tuesday morning was disrupted by the breaks requested by opposition clubs after TOP 09 club chairman Jan Jakob pushed for a limit on the number of appearances, including factual remarks, with which MPs are to respond to previous debate appearances. He stated, among other things, that the House witnessed a total of 276 speeches, more than two hundred contributions were made by the opposition.

“You are trampling on the rules of procedure in an outrageous way,” said Alena Schillerová, chairwoman of the ANO faction, after voting for the restrictions. She wanted to know what the coalition majority would accept next. “That we should be silent, that we should leave the hall?” she asked.

According to Radim Fiala, chairman of SPD deputies, it was a clear answer to the question of whether totalitarianism is coming or not. He stated that what is happening now in the House has not happened in it since 1989. He warned the coalition that it was sewing a whip on itself for the time it would be in opposition.

SPD leader Tomio Okamura emphasized that he will be one of the speakers with the right to speak whenever he wants. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Markéta Pekarová Adamová (TOP 09), assured the lower chamber that the resolution limiting the number of appearances does not apply to these speakers.

ANO Member of Parliament Ondřej Babka spoke twice in factual remarks and drew attention to the fact that he can no longer withdraw from the decision of the Chamber, even though he is properly registered in the regular discussion. “I can pack up and go home,” he stated. Member of Parliament Eva Fialová (ANO) remained silent for part of her two-minute factual remarks at the rostrum. As she stated before, she devoted her silence to democracy, which she said was trampled by the coalition.

Unblocking the Chamber

The leader of the pirate deputies, Jakub Michálek, after a break requested by the ANO club, stated that the coalition’s effort was to unblock the lower house. “The goal of our procedure was really to give all the speakers the opportunity to speak, over seventy people are registered,” he emphasized. He pointed out that the same restriction was voted for by the entire chamber, i.e. also the votes of the opposition, in accordance with the agreements of the wider management already last March during the negotiations on the questionable reduction of the extraordinary valorization of pensions.

Because of the original decision, the broader parliamentary leadership met in the afternoon. According to the chairman of the ODS deputies, Mark Benda, who proposed a new restriction on speech on behalf of the coalition, the body did not reach an agreement.

However, Benda submitted a new proposal that no longer includes factual remarks in the number of appearances, although he emphasized that the morning’s resolution was correct. “It corresponds to the letter and spirit of the rules of procedure,” he noted. Although the parliamentary committee, in which the opposition is also represented, did not reach any agreement, he recommended returning to the normal interpretation of the rules of procedure.

The chairman of the constitutional and legal committee, Radek Vondráček from the opposition ANO, praised the cancellation of the resolution, which also included factual remarks in the restriction. “We are back on the ground,” he said. He referred to a comment on the rules of procedure, according to which the number of factual notes cannot be limited.

Opposition MPs describe the introduction of postal elections as expedient with regard to the support of government parties among Czechs abroad, who until now have to go to embassies to vote. According to the opposition, the parties of the government coalition want to get votes abroad. The coalition justifies the need by saying that voting by mail would make it easier for Czechs living abroad to exercise their right to vote. Still, the coalition proposal faces a motion to dismiss as well as a motion to return to the submitters, which is just another form of rejection.

According to the government, correspondence voting could concern around half a million Czech citizens living abroad.