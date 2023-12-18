Deputy explodes three grenades in district council in Ukraine

Serguei Bátrin is the district deputy who exploded three grenades at a council meeting in the town hall of Keretsky, in the Transcarpathian region, in Western Ukraine. He belongs to the same party as President Volodymyr Zelensky, “Servant of the People” (Sluga Narodu in Ukrainian).

This Friday, the 15th, Bátrin, 54 years old, entered a council meeting room and threw three hand grenades. In total, 26 people were injured, six of them in critical condition, and one reportedly died. The images show the room completely destroyed.

Also injured, Bátrin was rescued and resuscitation was attempted. The initial information available from the Ukrainian police is that he had died, which has not yet been officially confirmed. The police are still investigating the motivation for the crime.

“According to preliminary information, one person, the detonator himself, died in the explosion and eleven more people were injured”, the police authorities stated, who forwarded the case to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as they considered it a possible attack. terrorist.

Deputy Serguei Bátrin is also a member of the Ukrainian Law and Order Commission. He is also being investigated for illegal use of weapons, ammunition or explosives, a crime covered by the Ukrainian criminal code.

“In the Keretsky community, during a session, a local councilor threw grenades into the session hall. As a result, 26 deputies and municipal employees were injured. All victims were immediately taken to health centers”, confirmed the governor of Transcarpathia, Viktor Mikita.

Mikita reported that the circumstances of the “crime” are being investigated and that an emergency meeting of the region’s Defense Council has been called.

With international agencies