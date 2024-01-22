Deputy head of the fraud section in Stockholm

#Deputy #fraud #section #Stockholm
The criminal phenomenon of fraud develops and changes in step with developments in society. Therefore, a major task for the fraud section is to develop the business to meet new conditions.
Organisation
Police region Stockholm
Municipality
Stockholm
County
Stockholm County
Announced
January 22, 2024
Apply by
February 4, 2024
Reference number
A038.116/2024
Job description
Are you ready for a bigger task?
The police authority is Sweden’s largest authority with approximately 37,000 employees and is organized into seven police regions, a number of national departments and an office. The authority is in a period of extensive growth that will continue in the coming years. This is to be able to meet the challenges of the future. Working for the police means creating security in people’s lives. Every day.
Police region Stockholm consists of Stockholm County and Gotland. Operations in the region are organized in four police areas: North, City, South and Gotland, which together are divided into 19 local police areas. Furthermore, there are four regional units: the border police, the operational unit, the intelligence unit and the investigation unit, a regional office and national departments that are represented in the region to provide support to police operations.
The regional investigation unit is responsible together with the police areas for the region’s investigative activities. The investigation unit coordinates and drives operational development from a regional perspective in collaboration with the national operational department and other regions. The regional investigation unit works with, among other things, the investigation of serious crime, crime victim work and forensics. At the investigation unit, constant change work is underway with the aim of being able to successfully handle complex investigation cases.
The fraud section belongs to the investigation unit in the Stockholm region. The criminal phenomenon of fraud develops and changes in step with developments in society. Therefore, a major task for the fraud section is to develop the business to meet new conditions. The fraud section is responsible for handling the region’s incoming fraud cases. The section works from an international, national, regional and local perspective. We are now looking for an assistant section manager for our section.
Job description
As deputy head of the fraud section, you report to the section head and are part of the fraud section’s management team, where you are jointly responsible for completing assignments and driving the agency’s change and development work. The role is broad and you work closely with the section manager in areas that affect the fraud section. Strategy and change work, culture and personnel issues, system and process issues are some of the work areas included in the assignment. As deputy director, you represent the entire Police Authority both internally and externally and work to strengthen trust in police operations.
Being a manager and leader within the Police Authority means creating security and building trust by exercising sincere, courageous and responsive leadership with trust in the competence and ability of others. As a manager, you drive development by inspiring and encouraging reflection and feedback in a way that assumes we follow the law and treat people equally. You create the conditions and work for good relationships that contribute to us acting together based on what is best for the citizens and the mission as a whole.
Qualifications
This is an opportunity for you who have:
- a couple of years of experience in running and leading together with other managers
- a couple of years of experience of having, with good results, worked goal- and result-oriented for both the entire operational assignment and own area of responsibility
- experience in successfully leading and driving change and development work
- part of a management group or corresponding management forum
- police degree or other education and work experience that the employer deems equivalent
We consider it meritorious if, in addition to this, you also have:
- at least one year of experience in managing and leading through other managers or supervisors
- experience in driving development work at a strategic level in a larger organization
- management and leadership training for direct, indirect and/or strategic level
- experience in the operations of the police organization or other larger organization
When hiring, we will place great emphasis on personal qualities and leadership skills. The basis for that assessment is the Police Authority’s leadership criteria. The leadership criteria specify a description of desirable leadership within the Police Authority and include the following abilities:
- analysis and holistic view
- goals and results
- development and change
- social security
- oral and written communication
- create participation and motivation
As part of the selection process, tests will also be used.
Contact persons
For questions, contact recruiting manager Towe Skjöld, 070-895 13 88 ext. HR consultant Lina Karlsson, 010-56 416 53
Union representatives
Seko Police, Saco-S, Fackförbundet ST can be reached via police switchboard 114 14.
The Police Union, Mats Lindström, tel. 076-771 54 50.
Other information
Employment
- Permanent employment with an appointment for the position of four years with the possibility of extension
- The employment may begin with a trial employment
- Placement at the investigation unit in Stockholm
Security classification
We place high demands on our employees’ security and privacy awareness. A security check with a register check according to the Security Protection Act (2018:585) is carried out before a decision on employment is made. In some cases, Swedish citizenship is required. With employment comes an obligation to be deployed. Read more about military deployment and security clearance under and
Application
Welcome with your application consisting of a personal letter and CV (no grades or certificates) no later than February 4, 2024 via e-mail to [email protected]. We only accept attachments in pdf or doc format. Mark your application with ref. no. A038.116/2024 in the subject line of the email. If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via paper mail to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.
The police authority will process your personal data in accordance with the rules of the EU data protection regulation (2016/679) and other applicable data protection regulations. You can read more about our handling of personal data at
Your application is a public document according to the principle of publicity.
The police authority
We offer you a workplace that stimulates diversity, creativity and personal development.
With us, you get the opportunity to contribute to the Police’s mission – to increase safety and reduce crime in society. We conduct our business according to our core values: commitment, efficiency and availability. As an employee within the police, you act for equal treatment. It is a prerequisite for legal certainty, legal certainty and for the legitimacy of the police in society. As a representative of the police, you respect everyone’s equal value and create trust in the police.
Please read more about the police and our operations at www.polisen.se
A warm welcome with your application!
