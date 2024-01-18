Deputy Head of Unit SPSU (50-70%)

#Deputy #Unit #SPSU

as of February 1, 2024 or by appointment for the Epidemiological Assessment Section

Our customer, the Federal Office of Public Health BAG in Bern, works as a leading and coordinating authority on the further development of the health system. In this way, it makes a significant contribution to achieving the best possible state of health for the population and an efficient and affordable health care system.

We are looking for a Deputy Head/Deputy Head Back Office Swiss Pediatric Surveillance Unit SPSU (50-70%) for the Epidemiological Assessment Section as of February 1, 2024 or by appointment, Ref. BAG-Epi SPSU.

The Swiss Pediatric Surveillance Unit (SPSU) is a reporting system for recording rare diseases or rare complications of more common diseases in children under 16 years of age who are treated in hospital. The goal of the SPSU is to promote research in the area of ​​rare pediatric diseases and to record epidemiological trends. The SPSU is operated by pediatrics Switzerland and the Federal Office of Public Health BAG.

As Deputy Director, you will ensure the operation of the SPSU back office. You ensure compliance with the reporting processes and monitor the response and data quality of the reports. To do this, you independently check incoming reports and are in constant communication with the clinics and project managers. The documentation and publication of the reports are also their responsibility. You are also jointly responsible for knowledge management in the SPSU back office.

As Deputy Director, you will be involved in conducting surveys and launching new SPSU studies. You help write the SPSU’s biennial report, articles for the BAG Bulletin and for specialist magazines.

Your requirements profile

You have training in a health profession (nursing specialist, HF nurse, nursing assistant, specialist or health assistant (FAG), midwife, etc.) and have experience in managing projects or completing staff tasks. It is an advantage that you know the federal administration and how it works. You are communicative, think and act proactively and independently and have good editorial skills. You are goal-oriented and flexible and are used to working independently. You have knowledge of two official languages, knowledge of English is desirable.

At the BAG you can expect a challenging job in a dynamic environment. The position is temporary until December 31, 2025 with an option for extension (taking over management of the SPSU back office). The call for applications ends on January 21st, 2024. Ms. Mirjam Männlichezahl, Scientific Director SPSU and Head of Epidemiological Assessment Section, 058 463 87 58 and Daniela Beeli, Head of Staff SPSU, 058 463 02 97 will be happy to provide you with further information.

Have we piqued your interest? Then we look forward to receiving your application by email to Ms. Alma Bavrk, [email protected]. Absolute discretion and professionalism are a matter of course for us.