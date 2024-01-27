Dermatologists UK concerned about number of children using creams through TikTok

#Dermatologists #concerned #number #children #creams #TikTok

TikTok/NOSChildren busy with creams

NOS News•today, 5:54 PM•Changed today, 6:00 PM

Young children are busy with day cream, serums and oil: it is a TikTok trend that British dermatologists are concerned about. The British Association for Dermatologists, a professional organization that conducts research into skin problems, among other things, even warns the BBC about skin problems that can no longer be reversed.

Reality star Kim Kardashian’s TikTok account is full of them: videos of her 10-year-old daughter testing the latest products. She shows one by one which oil and day cream she uses. The girl recommends the Drunk Elephant brand for around 70 euros per jar.

According to the BBC, this brand is dangerous because it contains substances that can damage children’s skin. This can cause eczema, cause children to get pimples and many young children discover that they are allergic.

This is due to the acids that the beauty products contain, such as retinol. And once the skin is damaged, it often remains that way, say the skin doctors.

Children from the age of eight in particular use the products a lot, according to the BBC. Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson has now said that children and teenagers should avoid the products.

Backfire

There are also concerns in the Netherlands about growing use among children. Dermatologist Kirsten Vogelaar said last week in the NOS Jeugdjournaal that children apply too many of these types of products to their skin.

“In general, it is nice that attention is paid to healthy skin, but this is a bit much. You see that it can also have an adverse effect. Children get extra pimples or irritation.”

The dermatologist emphasizes that young children can apply quite a bit to their faces, for example a sunscreen in the summer for the face and a greasy cream in the winter before going to bed. And according to skin experts, if you really want to use more creams, it would be a good idea to always test on the elbow first to see how it works out.