Dermatomyositis: sodium thiosulfate ointment can be effective on calcinosis

#Dermatomyositis #sodium #thiosulfate #ointment #effective #calcinosis

According to results published by the Limoges University Hospital, sodium thiosulfate when applied locally succeeds in reducing the calcifications present under the skin in nearly a third of cases of dermatomyositis in particular.

Six months of daily application in a thick layer of an ointment based on sodium thiosulfate prepared by the Limoges University Hospital pharmacy led to a reduction in the volume of subcutaneous calcifications in nine out of 28 patients (32%), or even their disappearance in three of them. The others saw their calcinosis remain stable (51% of cases) or increase in volume. This observational study, called CATSS-O, included among its participants 14 people with dermatomyositis (including eight children) and six with scleroderma, another sometimes associated autoimmune disease.
They had more often multiple than single calcifications. Their evolution was documented using medical imaging examinations (radiology or scanner). The best results for sodium thiosulfate were obtained in children (54.5% of responders versus 17.6% in adults), perhaps because the diffusion of the product through the skin would be better in childhood. However, the small number of participants does not allow definitive conclusions to be drawn. In any case, the use of the ointment did not cause any adverse effects, with the exception of local inflammation in one participant, which appeared on the first day of application and which then completely subsided quickly.
As a reminder, two clinical trials continue to evaluate sodium thiosulfate in dermatomyositis but it is administered by intravenous infusion (in the United States) or by local injection inside the calcifications (France).

Also Read:  Find out why sleeping during takeoff and landing can be a mistake

Source
Effectiveness of topical sodium thiosulfate for ectopic calcifications and ossifications. Results of the CATSS-O study.
Gauffenic A, Ratsimbazafy V, Ostertag A et al.
Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2023 Dec;63:152306.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tourists trapped in a cave in Slovenia were rescued
Tourists trapped in a cave in Slovenia were rescued
Posted on
Unemployment remains at 6.6% in November
Unemployment remains at 6.6% in November
Posted on
Plant photosynthesis is thought to have evolved before 1.75 billion years ago
Plant photosynthesis is thought to have evolved before 1.75 billion years ago
Posted on
A new shaormerie in Craiova. People stepped on their feet
A new shaormerie in Craiova. People stepped on their feet
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News