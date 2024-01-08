Dermatomyositis: sodium thiosulfate ointment can be effective on calcinosis

#Dermatomyositis #sodium #thiosulfate #ointment #effective #calcinosis

According to results published by the Limoges University Hospital, sodium thiosulfate when applied locally succeeds in reducing the calcifications present under the skin in nearly a third of cases of dermatomyositis in particular.

Six months of daily application in a thick layer of an ointment based on sodium thiosulfate prepared by the Limoges University Hospital pharmacy led to a reduction in the volume of subcutaneous calcifications in nine out of 28 patients (32%), or even their disappearance in three of them. The others saw their calcinosis remain stable (51% of cases) or increase in volume. This observational study, called CATSS-O, included among its participants 14 people with dermatomyositis (including eight children) and six with scleroderma, another sometimes associated autoimmune disease.

They had more often multiple than single calcifications. Their evolution was documented using medical imaging examinations (radiology or scanner). The best results for sodium thiosulfate were obtained in children (54.5% of responders versus 17.6% in adults), perhaps because the diffusion of the product through the skin would be better in childhood. However, the small number of participants does not allow definitive conclusions to be drawn. In any case, the use of the ointment did not cause any adverse effects, with the exception of local inflammation in one participant, which appeared on the first day of application and which then completely subsided quickly.

As a reminder, two clinical trials continue to evaluate sodium thiosulfate in dermatomyositis but it is administered by intravenous infusion (in the United States) or by local injection inside the calcifications (France).

Source

Effectiveness of topical sodium thiosulfate for ectopic calcifications and ossifications. Results of the CATSS-O study.

Gauffenic A, Ratsimbazafy V, Ostertag A et al.

Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2023 Dec;63:152306.