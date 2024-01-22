DeSantis withdraws from the US primaries after Trump’s overwhelming victory in Iowa

With the publication of a video on the social network .

“It is clear to me that the majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said in the video. The overwhelming victory of the former president in the caucuses (the way in which Republican groups are organized in some communities) unleashed a series of movements, among which DeSantis was not expected to lower his nomination.

Although the governor of Florida has had public differences with Trump, he stated that “he has my support because we cannot return to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or a repackaged form of overheated corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

Haley, former governor of the state of South Carolina, came third in Iowa with 19% of the preferences. While DeSantis obtained 21% and former President Trump an overwhelming 51%, something historic for the start of the primaries.

It is estimated that Nikki Haley’s time will not be enough to consolidate DeSantis’ followers and that, rather, the person who will capitalize on those votes will be former President Trump.

This occurs two days before the New Hampshire primary. Historically, the Republican candidate who wins the first two primaries (Iowa and New Hampshire) is the one who is nominated. In this case, the nomination is to compete for the presidency of the United States against the current president Joe Biden, who has already announced that he will re-run.

