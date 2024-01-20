Deserted island with secret military base has been ‘hell’ for refugees for years

#Deserted #island #secret #military #base #hell #refugees #years

The islet of Diego Garcia is part of the Chagos Islands, which were colonized by the United Kingdom. The tropical piece of land is hundreds of kilometers away from civilization. Yet in 2021, a fishing boat stranded with 89 Sri Lankan refugees on their way to Canada.

Now they are still stuck there, in a makeshift camp. But according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the island is ‘not suitable’ for long-term detention of migrants, the BBC reports.

Yet their asylum application to the United Kingdom has so far yielded no results. The island is not covered by the UK constitution and according to court documents the Refugee Convention does not apply. That is why the migrants are still waiting for an answer from the country thousands of kilometers away.

Last year the BBC spoke to some of these refugees and their lawyers. The migrants described the tropical island as ‘hell’ and called their situation ‘hopeless’. One man said he was ‘living a lifeless life’, he felt like ‘a dead man’.

Their lawyers said at least 12 of them had tried to commit suicide. There was also sexual abuse in the camp. Returning to Sri Lanka is not an option for them. They say they are not safe there because they fought for independence during the civil war.

Indigenous inhabitants chased away

Besides the dozens of stranded refugees, the island is eerily quiet. Citizens have not been welcome there since the 1970s, when the United Kingdom decided to rent Diego Garcia to the US. They stationed a secret military base there and forced all citizens to move to Mauritius. “Secret does not mean that no one can know about the base,” emphasizes Peter Wijninga, defense expert at the Hague Center for Strategic Studies. “But it does mean that no one is allowed to come there.”

Wijninga understands the military preference for Diego Garcia because of its strategic location. You can keep an eye on the east coast of Africa, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Australia from the island. “Something that comes in handy with the current new tensions.”

But the forced evacuation is internationally seen as a ‘scandal’, Wijninga emphasizes, and even ended up at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The deported residents were right: the British must do something about this. But the United Kingdom ignored that ruling and so today the residents of Diego Garcia are still demanding that they be allowed to return and receive compensation.

They also demand reparations and an apology from the US, which took away their home to build the military base. This is happening under the leadership of Olivier Bancoult, who founded the Chagos refugee group. He holds the US liable for the suffering caused to its residents, he told the American newspaper the Washington Post.

But for the past two years, the tropical island has had a new problem: stranded migrants who just want to leave. So far, only five people have had their applications for international protection approved, but there is no country yet for them to go.