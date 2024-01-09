DESIGN BAND – Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka n’est plus

The poet Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka died the day before yesterday

The world of comics is plunged into mourning following the death of distinguished artist Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka, the day before yesterday at the age of 60. This tireless pioneer of comics has devoted his life to this art since the 1980s, collaborating with numerous national and international artists. His exceptional contribution includes collaborations with Vintsy magazine and local publishing houses such as Edisiona Md Paoly, where he left his mark by illustrating the story of iconic figures such as Victoire Rasoamanarivo, Jacques Berthieu, Rafiringa, Jacques Alberione , Dominique Savio, and many others.

“Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka helped me a lot to develop ideas and gave me crucial technical knowledge for the creation of my art. He has had a profound impact on the history of Malagasy comics. Evoking Malagasy comics without mentioning its name is impossible,” says designer Riri, also known as Rindra Razafindraibe.

The artistic world remembers Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka as a discreet but essential artist, a traditionalist who left an indelible mark on the landscape of Malagasy comics. Today the artistic world comes together to pay tribute to Alban Ramiandrisoa Ratsivalaka, whose funeral will take place today in Lazaina Avaradrano. His departure leaves a huge void in the Malagasy comics community, but his artistic legacy will live on through the works and artists he inspired throughout his exceptional career.

Nicole Rafalimananjara