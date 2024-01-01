Design hospitals that promote staff well-being – Health Management and Economics

#Design #hospitals #promote #staff #wellbeing #Health #Management #Economics

by Joan Saba, Ryan Hullinger, Thomas H. McCoy

Harvard Business Review June 2022.

Even before Covid-19, rates of behavioral health illnesses were increasing. In the third year of the pandemic, mental health has become a crisis, with healthcare workers in particular facing high levels of stress and burnout. Although mask mandates have been lifted and restrictions have been reduced in many areas, caregivers and the health team continue to treat infected patients while dealing with the consequences of the last two years. This convergence of factors has led to a rise in mental health problems among healthcare workers, many of whom report experiencing record rates of anxiety and depression compared to the general population.

Previously, the design of clinical spaces for wellness was primarily patient-centered. Well, taking care of patients is a correct bet and the space for families; but also and fundamentally taking care of the people who care for them is crucial to creating and maintaining a high-performing hospital system with person-centered care.

Designing buildings for the well-being of healthcare personnel is not only necessary to stop the mental health crisis in the profession. It is also essential to reinforce the financial consequences that arise from high turnover, avoiding additional pressure on a system already burdened by financial losses due to differences in treatment during the pandemic.

During Covid, hospitals have seen increased turnover rates among employees, which is costly to morale and the bottom line. According to Becker Hospital Reviewin 2020, The turnover rate for registered nurses increased 2.8 percentage points to 18.7% industry-wide. Each percentage point change translates to approximately $270,000 lost or saved per hospital.

These numbers have led hospitals to rethink their approach to the physical environment and incorporate research-based design strategies that improve the well-being of both patients and staff guiding their recovery. Below, we summarize three lessons for hospital and clinic design based on current projects NBBJ is working on with Massachusetts General Hospital, Atrium Health, Loma Linda University Medical Center, and Montage Health.

Lesson 1: Employee mental health can be part of a building’s identity.

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston is currently constructing a 482-bed expansion called Cambridge Street that focuses on staff and patient satisfactionoperational efficiency and environmental management.

Several years ago, the NBBJ also oversaw the creation of MGH’s 150-bed Lunder Building.

Both installations offer key insights into how seemingly simple design interventions can have a significant impact on the mental wellbeing of staff members.

It is important to keep in mind that what we recommend are not services, although some call them that. Instead of focusing on the “nice to have” perks found in tech company headquarters, many of the MGH facility spaces are “must haves” given the fact that lives are at stake: light-flooded staircases, deliberately quiet patient floors and safer working conditions, for example.

The Lunder Building offers abundant access to daylight via a glass-clad staircase used only by staff, who have adopted the hallway as a de facto meeting space (nicknamed the “staircase conference room”). Staff also use this staircase as a place to “get alone together” and report that they find it comfortable to watch employees traverse the stairs while using the space to think and relax.

The building further expands staff exposure to daylight — which affects work-related stress and job satisfaction and is found to affect physician burnout — through hallways that allow staff to access rooms from an exterior wall. Since less noise can reduce stress among caregivers and also help patients recover from illness, The Lunder Building uses a variety of sound-absorbing materials and techniques to make patient floors 35% quieter than typical healthcare buildings. Other features designed to minimize noise include sliding doors, distributing work areas for clinical staff throughout the floor rather than in one location, and elevators and visitor waiting areas located away from patient rooms. .

Finally, staff safety is perhaps the most important “service” of all. For example, Overexertion, in the form of repetitive routine physical tasks such as bending, reaching and standing, accounts for 45.6% of all injuries suffered by nursesaccording to a 2018 article published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. These injuries can cause musculoskeletal disorders such as sprains and strains that accounted for 8,730 days away from work for nurses in the private industry in 2016. Features like motorized suspended ceiling patient lifts or full-height glass doors that provide greater situational awareness can help reduce injuries.

Designing buildings in this way makes a difference. For example, post-occupancy data from the new inpatient units and staff work areas that NBBJ designed for Atrium Health indicates that the vast majority of employees feel safer and more at ease in the workplace. In the same post-employment evaluation, employees mentioned “the collaborative nature of the research area,” “increased interaction with colleagues,” and “better team collaboration.” as positive aspects of the new building, further demonstrating that opportunities for collaboration and interaction improve employee satisfaction.

Lesson 2: Design features can reduce stress in primary workspaces.

Many hospitals are adopting supportive spaces that allow people to choose how to spend their precious downtime. These spaces, Both “offstage” (where staff can gather or be alone) and “onstage” (where caregivers see patients), allow staff to spend less time navigating a building and more time recharging.

Loma Linda University Medical Center expansion in Southern California features an open core design. It features wide hallways, access to daylight, and layout of patient rooms and supplies along the wings, allowing staff to better connect with each other and with patients. In open-core hospitals, major support functions such as staff lockers, break rooms, and conference rooms are located in a centralized hub that connects to patient wings outside..

This arrangement reduces the need for staff to travel between patient and supply rooms, the type of inefficient and repetitive physical tasks that can lead to burnout.

In addition to open-core designs, collaborative clinical rooms, such as New exam rooms at MGH’s Cambridge Street project, which are sized to allow for multidisciplinary consultations, reflect the changing nature of medicine. Collaborative clinical spaces reduce the burden on caregivers and their teams, while providing patients with a new, more efficient way to navigate their medical journey.

In the future, These charging spaces could take different forms, which would recognize that everyone refuels in a different way. For example, because the availability of private spaces has been shown to reduce caregiver stress: some hospitals are exploring catering areas with nap areas for their staff that would be located near the patient unit for ease of use.

Lesson 3: Good design is ultimately good for business.

Health systems like Montage Health on the Monterey Peninsula are taking advantage of their less densely populated location to incorporate nature into their building design. For example, Ohana Center’s Montage’s garden-like environment and private staff patios are designed to reduce levels of arousal fatigue, the psychological exhaustion that results from sustained, uninterrupted stimulation. Arousal fatigue is one of the key factors contributing to burnout among behavioral health caregivers, who have a 40% annual turnover rate.

Other organizations are exploring solutions, such as satellite food lockers, mobile ordering apps, and meal programs that offer discounts on nutritious food options. These types of design interventions are investments in staff longevity; They help reduce stress and encourage positive lifestyle choices, ultimately supporting the mental and physical well-being of those charged with helping others recover.

Behavioral health challenges existed before the pandemic and will persist after it ends.

Consequently, as healthcare systems face the lingering effects of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that they shift toward a more caregiver-centered mindset.

Only by creating spaces and implementing solutions that promote staff well-being and patient healing at the same time can you effectively retain and recruit staff and reduce the financial impact of burnout and turnover.

Designing buildings to improve employee well-being will help keep them satisfied and productive.