Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars

#Designated #survivor #actor #Adan #Canto #passed #Stars

Adan Canto, singer and actor in X-Men, Narcos and Designated survivor, among others, died at the age of 42 from complications of appendiceal cancer (a rare form of appendix cancer, ed.). His spokesperson reported this to the AP news agency.

The Mexican-born actor grew up in Texas. From the age of sixteen he started his career as a singer-songwriter. He then tried to make a career as an actor, with his TV debut in 2009 in the Mexican series Estado de gracia. It was not until 2013 that he was also seen on American TV, namely in the Fox drama series The Following, in which Kevin Bacon, among others, also played a part. Other roles he became known for include Vice President-elect Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor, Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in Narcos and his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past. He also appeared in Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised.

During his illness, which he kept private all this time, he starred in the Fox series The Cleaning Lady. The third season is currently being shot, but due to his illness he was unable to attend the recordings. He did hope to return one day, writes Time Magazine.

He also directed his first short film in 2014. In 2020 he did this for a second time, this time a western film in which Theo Rossi had the leading role.

Kiefer Sutherland

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who starred with Canto in Designated survivor, pays tribute to his former colleague. “Lately it seems like I have to share a lot of messages like this, but my heart is broken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a special person,” he writes with a photo of them together. “It was impressive how he did his best as an actor and he is terribly missed. I also feel sad for his wife and two young children. Adan, rest in peace.”

Adan is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and two children, Roman Alder (3) and Eve Josephine (18 months).

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.