Despite the measures: Harmful emissions from cars have not decreased

#measures #Harmful #emissions #cars #decreased

CO2 emissions from passenger cars have not decreased in the last twelve years. Although emissions from new cars have fallen on paper, in reality things have not changed, says a report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA), quoted by “24 Chasa”.

The auditors point out that emissions from diesel cars have remained the same over the past ten years, while those from petrol cars have decreased slightly (-4.6 percent). “Technological advances in engine efficiency are offset by increased vehicle mass and more powerful engines,” it said. According to the ECA, cars with an internal combustion engine still account for almost three quarters of new registrations in the EU.

New testing requirements imposed in 2017 after the Dieselgate scandal narrowed the gap between emissions measured in the lab and actual on the road. Still, there is a difference. Actual CO2 emissions from hybrid cars are also much higher than emissions measured in the laboratory The average difference is approximately 250 percent.

Only electric cars have reduced average CO2 emissions on the road, according to EU auditors. However, the report identified three obstacles to a faster roll-out of more electric cars in the near future.

The first hurdle is access to raw materials to produce enough batteries. Limited charging infrastructure is also a problem for EU auditors. For example, 70 percent of charging stations in the EU are located in just three countries (Netherlands, France and Germany). In addition, the higher prices of electric cars are also a problem.

In 2021, the transport sector is responsible for almost a quarter of total EU greenhouse gas emissions. More than half of this is due to passenger cars. “A real noticeable reduction in CO2 emissions from cars will not be achieved as long as the internal combustion engine is the standard,” said Pietro Russo, the ECA member who led the audit.

Working on the post: