Despite the outcry, Poilievre shoots new arrows against Valérie Plante

A few days after causing a stir for having insulted the mayors of major Quebec cities, Pierre Poilievre added another layer by denouncing once again the “incompetence” of Mayor Valérie Plante on Monday.

“How incompetent. One day she said that municipal housing has nothing to do with the federal government. Two days later, she said exactly the opposite,” the conservative leader said on his X account Monday afternoon.

“After saying that there is no link between the municipalities and the federal government, the mayor of Montreal attends Trudeau’s cabinet meeting. Another incompetent,” he also wrote.

This is because the mayor of Montreal met with ministers from Justin Trudeau’s government during their cabinet retreat in the metropolis on Monday to talk about housing.

Even at a press conference, Mr. Poilievre pointed the finger, without naming them, at “the incompetent politicians and bureaucrats” who receive “billions of dollars” for housing from the federal government.

Last week, Mr. Poilievre launched an attack against Ms. Plante and Bruno Marchand, the mayor of Quebec, calling them “incompetent mayors” who “block construction sites” and who contribute to a “massive drop in construction in Quebec” .

The declaration was criticized on the left and right in Quebec, even the Union of Municipalities of Quebec (UMQ) spoke out against the “contemptuous remarks of the leader of the Conservative Party”. Justin Trudeau had demanded an apology on behalf of the mayors.

The latter, stung, retorted vigorously, with Mr. Marchand accusing him of making a “political calculation”.

“Before calling anyone incompetent, Mr. Poilièvre [sic] should understand that in Quebec, federal housing funding does NOT go through the cities. “Common sense” also means understanding the financing mechanisms specific to each province,” Mayor Plante responded on X.

The outcry did not prevent Pierre Poilievre from shooting new arrows, even if it meant alienating the politicians with whom he might have to work if he came to power.

“It’s more important to me than a single-parent mayor [puisse] paying your bills than being polite to other politicians,” said the Conservative leader at a press briefing on Monday.

The Conservatives promise to grant bonus funding of 15% to municipalities that exceed their target in terms of starts and construction.