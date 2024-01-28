Despodov explodes with two goals against Panathinaikos and puts PAOK back on top (video) – Football World – Other

#Despodov #explodes #goals #Panathinaikos #puts #PAOK #top #video #Football #World

The PAOK team beat Panathinaikos 2:1 in the derby of the 20th round of the Greek championship. Bulgarian star Kiril Despodov led his team to victory with two goals. Anastasios Bakasetas scored from the penalty spot for the “Clovers”.

With the three points, PAOK returns to the top in Greece with an asset of 47 points. AEK is second with 45, and Panathinaikos has a point less.

In the 19th minute, a great play by Ayotr Canatalapiedra found Bakasetas, who decided to shoot from distance but sent the ball high over the crossbar.

PAOK were awarded a direct free kick in the 38th minute. Constantino Koulierakis intercepted the ensuing cross and headed the ball into the visitors’ net. VAR intervened and called referee Rohit Sagi on the monitor to review the situation for a potential ambush, which was eventually ruled. So the hit was cancelled.

Three minutes later, Kiril Despodov collapsed in the penalty area of ​​Panathinaikos after a duel with an opposing player. Claims for a penalty, however, were ignored by the referee – the game continued.

In the 43rd minute of the match, the home team launched a quick counterattack in which Tyson found the Bulgarian footballer. He advanced with a ball at his feet, then shot past the keeper with his right foot, finding the far corner. So Despodov gave PAOK the lead shortly before the end of the first half.

Three minutes after the start of the second half, Bakasetas from the “Clovers” team was brought down in the opponent’s penalty area. The referee initially let the game continue, but a few minutes later it was stopped. Rohit Sagi reviewed the situation and changed his mind, awarding a penalty to the visitors. Anastasios Bakasetas stood behind the ball at the penalty spot. He kept his cool and managed to equalize.

In the 54th minute, Thomas Murg had a goal disallowed for offside. Just two minutes later, the Brazilian Tyson received from the left, advanced and launched a sharp pass into the opponent’s penalty area. There, his teammate left the ball, which reached Kiril Despodov. The Bulgarian took over, adjusted himself and shot, scoring for the second time and giving the lead to .

In the 71st minute, Tin Yedwai was met by a corner and headed home. However, his shot was disappointing and went wide of the mark.

Ten minutes later, Yanis Constantelias unleashed a fierce strike from the edge of the box. However, his dangerous shot was blocked by Drongovski, who reacted perfectly. A corner followed, which, however, did not disturb the defense of the “Clovers”.

Four minutes before the end of regular time, Filip Mladenovic was awarded in the penalty area, but his shot into the right corner was brilliantly saved by Dominik Kotarski.