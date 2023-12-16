Details about the new cheap Alfa ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Details #cheap #Alfa #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Alfa Romeo will present a completely new model in April 2024, and after we found out what the name will be, now it’s time to tell you a little more about the model. Although it will use the same name, the new model will be a compact crossover that will share parts with other models in the Stellantis group.

The new B-segment offering can be offered with both electric and conventional drivetrains. The Milano is likely to share its platform with the new Jeep Avenger, which debuted last year with a single electric motor developing 154 horsepower. The platform can also accommodate a three-cylinder, hybrid engine.

We remind you that the same platform is also used for models such as Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa and others. These models have proven to be extremely popular in Europe, so it’s no surprise that Stellantis is betting on them for their other brands as well.

In addition to the electric version, Alfa Romeo’s “brothers” are available with a hybrid configuration and 136 horsepower. The remaining options offer a 1.2-liter gasoline engine with 100 or 130 horsepower, as well as the 1.5-liter diesel with 130 horsepower. It’s currently unclear if this will be available for the Alfa Romeo Milano, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it did.

