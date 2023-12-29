Details about Xiaomi’s first car ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

Xiaomi officially presented the SU7 – its first electric sedan, with which the technological giant enters the automotive sector. The car, which is slightly larger than its competitors with a length of approximately 4,997 mm and a wheelbase of around 3,000 mm, features a sleek design that boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.195. The Modena architecture supports both 400- and 800-volt electrical grids, offering a variety of drive configurations.

The base model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.28 seconds, delivering 295 hp. and 295 Nm of torque to the rear wheels, and the range from the 73.6 kWh battery is 640 kilometers. In contrast, the top-level model, equipped with two electric motors, achieves 664 hp, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds and offers an impressive range of 800 kilometers from the 101 kWh battery. The SU7 emphasizes fast charging capabilities, adding 230 kilometers in 5 minutes with 800-volt charging.

Xiaomi’s SU7 excels in technology, featuring a 16.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a complete autonomous package with lidar, cameras and radar for hands-free highway driving and automatic parking. Pricing details remain undisclosed, but Xiaomi admits it’s positioned as a premium offering. While availability outside of China is expected, it’s not yet clear where.

