Details and background information about Neppe’s farewell

By: Manuel Bonke, Hanna Raif, Philipp Kessler

He was involved in the transfers of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman. Marco Neppe will now leave FC Bayern Munich.

Munich – FC Bayern is pushing ahead with its change in the management team. Former Salzburg boss Christoph Freund (46) has been the sports director of the German record champions since September. At the next supervisory board meeting at the end of February, Max Eberl (50) will be appointed as the new sports director. He will be paid a transfer fee to RB Leipzig, where he is under contract until 2026.

Upheaval at FC Bayern: Details and background on Neppe’s farewell

A farewell is also imminent on the executive floor: the contract of technical director Marco Neppe (37) will soon be terminated by mutual agreement. Discussions are already underway. First reported Bild about it.

Neppe and FC Bayern – a separation that had been apparent for months. After Hasan Salihamidzic (47) left his position as sports director, the technical director, his long-time confidant, was significantly involved in the transfers of Harry Kane (30/Tottenham) and Minjae Kim (27/Naples) to Munich.

Marco Neppe was already left out of the final of the summer transfer window

However, Neppe was already left out of the turbulent finale of the summer transfer window. Even in the winter he had little decision-making power and mainly only took on scouting tasks. As the tz learned, the members of the transfer task force viewed him increasingly critically. Uli Hoeneß (72) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (68) in particular were not considered his advocates.

The former technical director, Michael Reschke (66), brought Neppe to FCB as a scout in 2014. The ex-Aachen professional later became head of the department. In 2021, Neppe was promoted to technical director.

Will leave FC Bayern: Marco Neppe. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

Marco Neppe and his biggest transfers: Musiala, Davies, Kimmich and Coman

His greatest discoveries include Alphonso Davies (23) and Jamal Musiala (20). Neppe was also involved in the signings of Kingsley Coman (27) and Joshua Kimmich (28). He has a good relationship with most of the players.

However, transfers like Marc Roca (27) or Omar Richards (25) had no impact at all. The relationship with the campus was also said not to be the best. It is unlikely that Neppe’s position will be filled. Philipp Kessler, Hanna Raif, Manuel Bonke