Details of one of the most famous presidential murders were found in an attic: the scandalous autopsy report has now been put up for auction

A collection of previously unknown documents related to a strange but important part of American history is being auctioned for the first time. The documents belonged to a doctor who performed an autopsy on the body of US President William McKinley, who was assassinated in 1901. After the autopsy, the doctor in question conducted a strange experiment on rabbits and a domestic dog, all in order to find out what happened to the unfortunate president.

The archives of Dr. Herman Matzinger, an influential expert on blood analysis at the time, were only recently discovered after their family rediscovered them. Now the Raab Collection has put them up for auction for $80,000.

Among the documents are Matzinger’s laboratory notebook containing his scientific observations, a draft of his autopsy report, a copy of the final report, a government acknowledgment of the president’s death certificate, tickets to McKinley’s funeral, and other documents.

Through these sources, we can gain important insight into what was happening at the time of McKinley’s death, and how what experiments did the doctor do? to find out the exact reasons. So what happened?

On September 6, 1901, President William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States, was attending the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, when an anarchist named Leon Czolgosz approached him to shake his hand. Meanwhile, Czolgosz shot McKinley in the chest from close range.

Not long after, McKinley was treated by doctors who were able to stabilize his condition after an apparently successful operation. However, his health soon deteriorated and he died on 14 September. He was the third US president to be assassinated.

From the moment of his death, rumors began to circulate about the exact cause of his death. Although it was officially recorded as pancreatic necrosis or necrotizing pancreatitis, some suspected more than that.

Within the medical community, criticism has leveled at Dr. Matthew Mann, who originally operated on McKinley gynecological surgeon for him. Mann attended the Pan American Exposition and was the first doctor to respond. Mann had difficulty performing the procedure as he had difficulty finding the bullet through the layers of fat on McKinley’s body. In the end, he left the bullet in place and simply stitched up two gastric-oral wounds he found. It is possible that this caused an infection that led to the President’s death.

In addition to the possibly botched surgery, there were also those who believed that Czolgosz shot McKinley with a bullet contaminated with poison or bacteria. This conspiracy lives on to this day.

In order to investigate these allegations, Dr. Matzinger was asked to conduct a “bacteriological examination” of the president’s body in addition to the autopsy. Through his work, he concluded that the infection was likely caused by the bullets and not by Mann’s surgery, and that there were no signs of poisoning.

The documents, now available for purchase, provide fascinating insight into how Matzinger came to these conclusions. In one study, the good doctor cultivated cultures of “whitish” bacteria taken from McKinley’s wound and injected them into rabbits and a dog. We still have quite a few questions about this procedure – why he did it, who owned the animals and so on – but we do know that he watched the dog carefully for the next few days. He noted the animal’s body temperature was elevated, but eventually the dog “reacted well.”

The documents also provide an insight into the pressure the doctor was under at the time. According to his letters, Matzinger was pressured by Dr. PM Rixey, who wanted results as soon as possible. Still, Matzinger took his time and finally submitted his report 18 days after McKinley’s death.

These documents are truly treasure troves. They provide information rarely found in recorded history and reveal much about the circumstances of the president’s death and how autopsies were conducted on high-ranking officials.

source: iFL Science