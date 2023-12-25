Details of the story of Remigius Dashkevičius: it all started with a chic hotel with a sauna

#Details #story #Remigius #Dashkevičius #started #chic #hotel #sauna

On November 24, 2001, the head of the Lithuanian Boxing Federation (LBF) and the leader of Daškini Remigijas Daškevičius, 33, was killed, causing an unprecedented resonance in Lithuania – probably none of the many murders committed in independent Lithuania.

There is information that on the last day of his life, around noon, R. Daškevičius went with several friends and girlfriends to a luxurious hotel with a sauna located near Grigiškių, Stirniai.

Now, some of Daškė’s comrades claim that he simply wanted to get out. Others say that he arranged an important meeting with influential businessmen and law enforcement officers in this bathhouse to discuss an important matter – some time ago, a shipment of contraband cigarettes worth several million was intercepted.

Long before this “business failure”, R. Daškevičius and Rolandas Dromantas-Ilgas had decided to finally separate. Some of Daškė’s friends claim today that at that time, Ilgas became greedy and was uncommunicative when sharing the profits from cigarette smuggling, while others say that he maintained a healthy lifestyle and finally got angry with Daškė, because he became more and more intoxicated every few days.

Before his death, neither R. Daškevičius nor other persons could explain who was responsible for the detention of the cigarette cargo and who would need to return the invested money.

Did veterans take advantage of the Remigius Dashkevicius conflict?

The data collected by the author of this journalistic investigation claim that their common friend Valdas Jakutis and other well-known businessmen and officials of that time also invested in the large shipment of 5 million cigarettes seized by Lithuanian and German officials.

And Daškė’s ex-partner Ilgas, who got rich very quickly, did not want to share the losses with his old friends. He directly stated during one of the meetings that he had not received any money and offered to stand down forever. This greatly enraged R. Daškevičius and his loyal Daškini characters, as well as V. Jakutis and his business partners, who invested their money in this unsuccessful affair.

However, some residents of Kaunas, who knew the life of R. Daškevičius quite well, are skeptical of the version that Daškė was killed possibly because of a conflict with his former friend R. Dromantas.

“These disagreements in Kaunas were known to many. I do not rule out the version that the old authorities of the criminal world could also take advantage of this. It is worth remembering that before his death, Remyga was No. 1 in Lithuania. A month before his death, Henrikas Daktaras, who was longing for the new order in Kaunas, and who brought Daškės back in his heyday, returned to freedom from the prison,” a former close friend of the leader of Daškėnai told Akistatai.

One former influential figure of the Doctors, who is currently testifying against H.Daktar to the employees of the Criminal Police Bureau, told the journalist that the Doctors had been trying to defeat Daškė for a long time.

“I will not hide that around 1997, I and another person who is currently testifying to law enforcement received an order to kill Daškė,” said the former representative of the Doctors.

A frequent guest of the restaurant

According to the memories of the closest friends of the head of LBF, on the fateful Saturday evening in November, the company of R. Daškevičius, having had fun from the sauna in Stirniai, left for Vilnius. At approximately 8 p.m., the luxurious Italian restaurant “St. Valentino” stopped Daškė’s armored BMW with blinding tinted windows.

A modest car with armed guards, almost invisible on the streets of the capital, came behind. The door of the BMW opened, and a well-groomed Daškė got out. A dark-colored blouse and suit pants of the same color, an expensive watch on his arm, a massive gold chain adorning his neck, a self-satisfied expression, emphatically determined movements – all this testified that this Italian restaurant customer is undoubtedly a prosperous man.

That evening to “St. Valentino” restaurant Daškė was accompanied by his friends Redas Ivanauskas-Lūpdažis, Giedrius Polita and two nice-looking girls.

Daškė was a well-known guest to the staff of the restaurant, because for the last 5 years, he had arranged almost all important meetings with friends, business partners, and people from the world of boxing at this place.

Daškė usually parked his armored BMW in front of the entrance to the restaurant. One of the bodyguards often stayed in the car, while the others stationed themselves in the pizzeria or outside.

On the last evening, R. Daškevičius was accompanied by three security guards.

The bullet went through Daške

The company had a fun evening, chatting about common topics. Around 23 hours 8 minutes, R. Daškevičius left the restaurant with his escort. The friends who were with Dashka that evening, as they later told the “Akistatos” source, paid the bill and left the restaurant side by side in a leisurely manner.

When the armored BMW was a few meters away, a shot suddenly rang out…

Not even bodyguards could protect the LBF leader from a professional sniper’s bullet. The single fatal shot was so powerful that the bullet went through Daškė’s body and even got stuck in the restaurant’s cash register. After this incident, the policemen, who inspected the crime scene, also took away the cash register, which became physical evidence. Daškė stumbled next to the entrance of the restaurant.

No one from his environment understood from which direction the shot was heard. “Some of the men who were close to Remyga today believe that the killer could have shot even from a passing car,” thought Daškė’s former business partner. However, this version presented by Daškini makes the law enforcement officers smile crookedly.

“It is interesting that an ambulance with medics rushed to the restaurant just over a minute after the incident. Remyga was still conscious for a while when he was placed in it, then he passed out. Such a surprisingly quick appearance of the medics later caused certain thoughts to many people who knew Remyga that his murder could have been carefully planned by influential persons with shoulder pads”, one of his former comrades, who insisted on not mentioning his name, gave the most unexpected versions of Daškė’s death.

Immediately after this murder, R. Ivanauskas, G. Polita and the two girls who were in Dashka got into a car and ran away from the police to the Vilnius-Kaunas highway, but were later brought back to the capital and questioned.

One woman from Kaunas who survived this event later told the author of these lines that everything happened so quickly that she didn’t even have time to react. For a nice girl who triumphed more than once on the ballroom dance floor, this unexpected death of R. Daškevičius and later the wail of police sirens chasing them on the highway reminded me of scenes from classic Hollywood movies about the mafia.

“Everything happened like in a movie – I didn’t even have time to get scared,” said the Kaunian woman to Akistatai, recalling the events of that fateful evening.

The sniper left the kill tool

On the same night, the law enforcement officers found that a professional killer, most likely hired from Russia, was holed up in one of the apartments on the third floor of the 15th building on Vokieciie Street, opposite the pizzeria.

In the apartment from which the sniper shot at Daške, a neatly placed hunting rifle with an optical sight was discovered (as it turned out later, it was stolen from one of the farmsteads in Pokauna). Beside him, a plastic gun case was open, and a tube was strewn on the floor. After completing his black work, the sniper ran away, leaving behind not only his weapon, but also the unlocked door of the apartment.

“After the examination carried out by forensic experts, it was obvious that the killer, who loved an unrestrained life, lived in this apartment for some time without any worries,” said the operatives who worked in the first days of the investigation into Daškė’s death. They also clarified that this apartment was rented for almost a month using a forged identity document, and the owners were called from stolen mobile phones.

“Professional work”, until now, the murder of R. Daškevičius is unanimously commented on by highly qualified criminologists and prosecutors dealing with special cases.

Multiple versions without evidence

Who ordered the murder of R. Daškevičius in the center of Vilnius? This is, of course, the most important question that is being tried to be answered 9 years after Daškė’s death. However, even without this question, many undisclosed things remain.

On December 11, 2001, a few weeks after Daškė’s death, Leonidas Parshukovas from Kaliningrad, wanted by Interpol for several years, was arrested in Kaunas. According to criminologists, this Afghan war veteran, nicknamed Lionia Piterskis, has contributed to the contract murders of businessmen and law enforcement officers in various countries.

The biography of this man especially attracted the attention of criminologists after the death of Daškė. It is said that L. Paršukova, who served a 4-year sentence in Marijampolė for illegal crossing of the border and possession of a weapon, was released early a few years ago and seemed to have melted into the vast expanses of Russia.

According to the sources, L. Piterskis responded quite skeptically about the murdered R. Daškevičius – that he was conceited and portrayed an influential boss, but in reality he was not.

Daška’s relatives believe that this character could not have contributed to the murder of the LBF leader without the help of other persons. Relatives presented the journalist with a hitherto unknown fact. It turns out that at that time, in addition to L. Piterski, another Russian citizen was arrested in Lithuania, who was associated with contract murders.

Soon rumors spread that the transport of this person to the Lithuanian-Belarusian border ended in a very strange way. It is said that the traces of the Russian disappeared as he crossed the state border. It is believed that he could have been quietly liquidated by our officers from the special services.

Some time ago, under no less mysterious circumstances, the farmer Vaclovas Tarasevičius from Pokaunė also died, from whose gun R. Daškevičius was shot.