Details of the VIF complaint against Cristóbal Campos are revealed and his sister asks to “investigate further” – Publimetro Chile

After learning this week of the complaint for domestic violence presented in court by Cristóbal Campos’ ex-girlfriend against the goalkeeper trained at the University of Chile, this morning new information was revealed regarding the mental health of the U goalkeeper.

Although he still has six months left to end his contractual relationship with the laity, it was reported that the concessionaire Azul Azul would have chosen to terminate Campos due to his problems in the institution and his complex personal situation. A topic that was addressed this day on Agriculture radio, where they stated that “there was something serious” with the goalkeeper.

Cristóbal Campos’ “attack of anger”

“Beyond the fact that he was hospitalized at the end of the championship, he had suffered a crisis. What I knew was that there was the possibility of a complaint, due to VIF, I had no proof that it was made,” they noted on the radio station, where they stated that Campos “had an attack of anger” and in his eventual fights with his ex would have even destroyed “department things.”

“I think he had a fit of rage and also destroyed things in the apartment where they lived. When the complaint ended, threats came to him. The player was notified of the complaint, which did not sit well with him, and this woman received threats against her, that they were going to tell her to beat her parents and her younger brother,” explained journalist Cristián Caamaño.

These facts would have been crucial for the directors of the concessionaire, who before learning more details of the complaint for “threats and psychological abuse” against Campos, along with other issues linked to the “carrying of weapons”, decided to separate themselves from the player and bring forward the end of his contract with the U.

“The U learned that he was a player who was about to leave, he had six months left, but with the option of being negotiable to go on loan. He was offered to several teams, but after these events, which are reprehensible, the U makes the decision to get out of the way and terminate the contract of a player who has been in the club for 12 years and who was a starter for practically two seasons,” they said on the station. radial.

Campos’ unknown background, which was combined with what was reported this Wednesday by redgol.cl, which detailed that “the cause is being investigated as a crime of threats in the context of domestic violence, in addition to precautionary measures to protect his ex-partner,” led to the goalkeeper’s sister publishing a message of support for the former blue goalkeeper on her social networks.

“I don’t think you understand the level of pride I feel in you, brother. Few see your effort, perseverance and your love for what you do. You have been giving everything and more for 15 years. I am a witness to that,” Julissa Campos began in her Instagram stories, a platform on which she reacted to the news of the complaint against her brother for “death threats” to her ex.

“How to study for years to give such mediocre news, without investigating further. And ignorant people following the game, commenting and taking attributions as if they knew him, killing him without knowing his version. “A rage,” he concluded.

