Deus Ex: Report: New game discontinued, layoffs at Eidos

#Deus #Report #game #discontinued #layoffs #Eidos

The once popular and innovative sci-fi series Deus Ex should have returned with a new game, but things are no longer looking good in this regard. The title is said to have been discontinued – of course again linked to the next wave of layoffs.

According to a new report from the renowned magazine Bloomberg Things are no longer looking good for the planned new game in the sci-fi action RPG series Deus Ex. Accordingly, the Embracer Group has officially discontinued the project and the title will no longer appear. The new Deus Ex is said to have been in the works for around two years.

The report goes on to say that Embracer Group also (of course) decided to lay off staff at developer Eidos Montreal. The discontinuation of the game and the new layoffs are “part of the ongoing efforts to save costs,” he said Bloomberg. The report leaves open how many employees are specifically affected.

The first Deus Ex dates back many years, but is still considered an absolute classic in the field of dystopian role-playing games, which brought with it a number of innovative approaches at the time. The franchise subsequently spawned other titles, most recently Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, released in 2016, which received very positive feedback on Steam. Since then, things have been pretty quiet about the series – until 2022. At that time, Bloomberg also reported that a new part was in an early development phase and that the sci-fi franchise was finally continuing.

In light of the new report from insider Jason Schreier, the future of the once successful brand is now more unclear than ever; Whether it will ever continue remains unclear. This is all the more true since the Embracer Group in particular is particularly active in the games industry when it comes to reducing costs.

The company first announced corresponding restructuring plans in June 2023. Since then, there have been a number of layoffs in associated development studios, including Fishlabs and others. Most recently, Embracer’s studios 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks were also affected.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Launch Trailer

For the upcoming release of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, here is the official launch trailer for you.