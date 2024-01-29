Deus Ex: Report: New game discontinued, layoffs at Eidos

#Deus #Report #game #discontinued #layoffs #Eidos

The once popular and innovative sci-fi series Deus Ex should have returned with a new game, but things are no longer looking good in this regard. The title is said to have been discontinued – of course again linked to the next wave of layoffs.

According to a new report from the renowned magazine Bloomberg Things are no longer looking good for the planned new game in the sci-fi action RPG series Deus Ex. Accordingly, the Embracer Group has officially discontinued the project and the title will no longer appear. The new Deus Ex is said to have been in the works for around two years.

The report goes on to say that Embracer Group also (of course) decided to lay off staff at developer Eidos Montreal. The discontinuation of the game and the new layoffs are “part of the ongoing efforts to save costs,” he said Bloomberg. The report leaves open how many employees are specifically affected.

The first Deus Ex dates back many years, but is still considered an absolute classic in the field of dystopian role-playing games, which brought with it a number of innovative approaches at the time. The franchise subsequently spawned other titles, most recently Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, released in 2016, which received very positive feedback on Steam. Since then, things have been pretty quiet about the series – until 2022. At that time, Bloomberg also reported that a new part was in an early development phase and that the sci-fi franchise was finally continuing.

Also Read:  The Galaxy S24 could be cheaper in Europe

In light of the new report from insider Jason Schreier, the future of the once successful brand is now more unclear than ever; Whether it will ever continue remains unclear. This is all the more true since the Embracer Group in particular is particularly active in the games industry when it comes to reducing costs.

The company first announced corresponding restructuring plans in June 2023. Since then, there have been a number of layoffs in associated development studios, including Fishlabs and others. Most recently, Embracer’s studios 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks were also affected.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Launch Trailer

For the upcoming release of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, here is the official launch trailer for you.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Posted on
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
Posted on
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News