Devastating fire in large paint wholesaler in Harderwijk: ‘The company is lost’ | Harderwijk

with video A devastating fire is raging at a paint wholesaler on an industrial estate in Harderwijk. The building has largely collapsed. Thick plumes of smoke can be seen for miles around. The fire brigade is trying with all its might to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Emiel Poelert Jan 28 2024 Last update: 08:30

