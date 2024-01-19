DEVELOPMENT – The State focuses on industrialization

Industrial development is one of the pillars of this five-year term according to the general policy of the State

Industrialization is one of the main axes on which the General Policy of the State is based. Thus, it is confirmed that industrial development will be one of the priorities of Rajoelina’s five-year term..

The die is now cast in the race for development. Among the priorities the State is banking on for the next five years is the industrialization of the country. This constitutes, in fact, one of the three fundamental axes on which the General Policy of the State is based.

“Human capital, the development of industrialization and governance”, as indicated in the 2024 Finance Law. Aspirations also confirmed by the weekly meeting of the Executive. “Industrialization is essential for a country that aspires to development. Especially for a country like Madagascar which has a competitive workforce as well as significant resources,” it says.

All the stage is set to allow the industry of the Big Island to gain new momentum, in particular the creation of a business environment conducive to investments, but also to collaboration between the State and the Private Sector. The strategy is also in place and is just waiting to be implemented to allow large-scale industrialization to take off.

Strong impression

The objective of all these maneuvers is precise:

“Produce locally the foodstuffs that the population needs”. To do this, the means deployed are substantial: doubling down on investments, setting up a platform for dialogue between the State and the private sector and encouraging operators from all backgrounds to invest even more in local production. .

The country also intends to attack large foreign markets with a wider range of products. “Industrial emergence zones” will be installed throughout the national territory. This, with a view to taking advantage of the margin already offered by certain export products such as textiles. A product that is making a strong impression in the United States through the Agoa market. Madagascar also intends to turn to the development of other sectors such as processing and industrial agriculture in major external markets such as the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA), the common market for Eastern and Sub-Saharan Africa (Comesa) or even Agoa.

Bold ambitions which are all based on the development of industrialization on a national scale. Since the early days of Malagasy industries, the moment has never been so favorable and the excitement is at its height for grassroots producers, particularly with the promotion of industrial nurseries which allow beneficiaries to locally transform the flagship products of each locality. The “One District One Factory” project will continue. “This with the aim of making good use of the products abundant in the different districts of the country, but also to fight against the deficit in Madagascar’s trade balance through local production”. Indeed, producing locally generates more value added to exports, but also makes it possible to gradually fill the gap between imports and exports.

Itamara Randriamamonjy