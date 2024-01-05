Developments in Amry Farouk’s health condition after 57 days in a coma

#Developments #Amry #Farouks #health #condition #days #coma

Written by Lubna Abdullah Friday, January 05, 2024 10:31 PM

A source in Al-Ahly Club revealed developments in the health condition of Al-Amri Farouk, Vice President of the Red Club, due to him going through a major health problem during the current period, as a result of which he is in a hospital in a complete coma.

The source said in exclusive statements to Al-Youm Al-Sabea: “Al-Amri Farouk is still in a coma for the 57th day, but there is a slight improvement in the tests and rumors, but it is still far from the normal rate.”

Al-Amri Farouk, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahly Club and former Minister of Sports, will undergo a comprehensive examination in the next few hours by a medical consulto of senior specialist doctors. To discuss the possibility of him traveling outside the country, and then present their final decision to foreign experts in a hospital in Europe. To ensure that the travel process is completed to complete the treatment in an optimal manner, without experiencing any health setback.

This came during continuous communication and consultation between the Al-Ahly Club’s Board of Directors and the family of Minister Al-Amri Farouk. To work to provide him with the best treatment and full medical care in one of the major hospitals outside the country. To overcome this health ordeal.

Al-Amri Farouk has been staying in a hospital in 6th of October City since last November 7 after suffering a sudden health illness. Al-Amri Farouk underwent 5 brain surgeries over the past few days, after suffering a brain hemorrhage and entering a coma.