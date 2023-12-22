Devices with a universal charger will be mandatory in the Netherlands from December 2024

The implementation date has been announced: from December 28, 2024, almost all new electrical rechargeable devices in the Netherlands must have the same connection. This includes mobile phones, tablets, headphones, video game devices, computer mice and e-readers. In April 2026, the rules will also apply to new laptops.

Politicians have been talking for some time about enforcing a uniform USB-C charging standard. In October last year, the European Parliament voted unanimously in favor of a universal charging plug. In the Netherlands it will therefore take another year before consumers only need one charger for new devices.

Cost

The Council of Ministers has agreed to a proposal from Minister Adriaansens of Economic Affairs and Climate. She believes that consumers are subjected to unnecessary costs if they have to buy different chargers.

And it is also difficult, she emphasizes. “We want to reduce the clutter of different chargers that we all need,” the minister said. Old discarded chargers create thousands of tonnes of electrical waste every year in Europe, she says.

Icon

From December 2024, consumers can decide for themselves whether they buy a new device with or without a charger. Products will have an icon showing whether there is a charger in the box.

