Devotional items disappear from Szeroka after over 50 years

#Devotional #items #disappear #Szeroka #years

After over 50 years, the devotional shop at ul. disappears from the commercial map of old Gdańsk. Szeroka 26. In recent years it has been run by Ars Christiana-Trade. As the owner says, he is giving up because of high competition, because today people buy communion accessories even in supermarkets.

It seems like it has always been there. At least for the generation of the 1970s. Devotional items in the shop at ul. Szeroka was available for purchase from 1968. There were communion souvenirs, crosses, rosaries, but also large statues of saints and even liturgical vestments for priests. Today, the windows are decorated with a large inscription “Liquidation of the store, sale up to -50 percent.”

A food court instead of a flower shop

– According to the agreement with the city, because it is a premises from municipal resources, we had to stick to sacred clothing. And this one is getting harder and harder to sell. There is a lot of competition. In this part of the city there are many churches with increasingly well-stocked shops. Nowadays, we even have to compete with supermarkets, because when May comes, you can also buy communion souvenirs in Biedronka. I don’t want to contribute to this activity anymore, I can’t, that’s why I quit, but my heart hurts – he says Tomasz Klimańskiwho runs the Ars Christiana store.

There hasn’t been such traffic on Szeroka Street for a long time. Some come for “cheaper shopping”, others ask with concern “what happened?” and reminisce. The store will be open until the end of March.

– For me, the most important thing at the moment is settling accounts with suppliers. What we cannot sell will be donated to churches in Ukraine and Belarus. I have already talked to two friendly bishops about this matter. Nothing will be wasted – says Tomasz Klimański.

In recent years, it has been another shopping point on the map of old Gdańsk, which has been there “forever”, and suddenly disappears. In August 2020, we informed about the closure of the haberdashery at ul. Garbary 8/9. She also acted for over 50 years. The information about the liquidation of this store caused great emotions among many Tricity residents. “The shop of my childhood”, “It was an iconic haberdashery, I always found treasures there”, “I stood at the counter as if enchanted – there were so many colors” – these are just some of the memories of people for whom the haberdashery at Garbary has “always been”.



The studio and hat shop at ul. almost did not survive. Węglarska 5, which has been operating in this location since 1963. This is the only place in Gdańsk where you can get handmade caps and hats that have been produced for years. This business went into decline during the pandemic, but fortunately, after the case became public and after tourists returned to the city, the store was saved.

The Gdańsk Market Hall is also facing a big change. It has been said for years that trade in this place is to be replaced by gastronomy. Some of the shops are no longer operational, and there is no information on the roller shutters about potential rentals.

Over half a century of the legendary bakery