DFB star Giulia Gwinn forgot her pants shortly before action

#DFB #star #Giulia #Gwinn #forgot #pants #shortly #action

Bayern’s Giulia Gwinn had a mishap in the game against Nuremberg. Image: imago images / Beautiful Sports

Women’s Bundesliga

Before you head to work or plunge into the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it is advisable to make sure that you have all the important things with you. In our western world, basic equipment includes: keys, wallet, cell phone. It’s annoying when the missing thing only becomes apparent afterwards. It’s no different for professional footballers.

Watson is now on WhatsApp

Now on Whatsapp and Instagram: your watson update! We provide you with the watson highlights of the day here on WhatsApp. Only once a day – no spam, no blah, just seven links. Promised! Would you prefer to be informed on Instagram? Here you can find our broadcast channel.

Certain utensils are also mandatory equipment for football players. They are indispensable for practicing the profession. This includes: football boots, shin guards and appropriate clothing. If you don’t have it, you can’t play. Bayern star Giulia Gwinn also had to experience this firsthand on Sunday.

Bayern only play a draw against 1. FC Nürnberg

In the Bundesliga, promoted team 1. FC Nürnberg welcomed champions FC Bayern Munich to the Max Morlock Stadium for the Franconian-Bavarian derby in freezing temperatures. After just eleven minutes, Lea Schüller shot Bayern into the lead after a mistake by club goalkeeper Kristin Krammer.

What followed was a very tough game at times, in which the Nuremberg women mainly relied on a brutal and destructive game system. In the second half, the favorites from Munich took things a little slower. To bring home the win, Giulia Gwinn came on for Katharina Naschenweng in the 61st minute of the game. However, not without complications.

As Gwinn was already standing on the sidelines, about to be substituted on, and receiving a few final instructions from assistant coach Jérôme Reisacher, a quick look at the playing uniform followed.

FC Bayern: Giulia Gwinn forgot shorts

“Shit,” she seemed to say when she noticed that she didn’t appear to be wearing shorts under her long sweatpants. She then sprinted back into the dressing room and was finally able to be substituted on after the faux pas was eliminated. The scene can be seen, among other things, in the ZDF game summary on YouTube (from the third minute).

In terms of sport, Bayern then continued in slapstick style. Despite the usury of opportunities and dominance in all notable statistics (including 70 percent ball possession), the Munich team failed to increase their lead.

It happened as it had to happen: In the 70th minute, Bayern’s Glodis Perla Viggosdottir hit her opponent Vanessa Haim with her elbow in what was actually a harmless situation. Medina Desic converted the subsequent penalty to make the final score 1-1. Previously, Georgia Stanway was shown a yellow card because she tried to use the penalty spot unfairly.

Giulia Gwinn had a small mishap against Nuremberg. Image: kolbert press / Ulrich Gamel

The missed mandatory win could cost Bayern dearly: If Wolfsburg wins against Bremen on Monday, the She-Wolves would climb to the top of the table and spend the winter there.

The good news: The Hoeneß family’s Christmas celebrations should take place this year in familiar harmony. FC Bayern Munich impressively beat VfB Stuttgart 3-0 in the Bundesliga’s top duel on Sunday evening.