Dharna held in front of Panchayat Office, Malappuram, Malappuram News, Malappuram News, Malappuram District News, Malappuram News Today

19 January 2024, 02:00 AM IST • In front of the Amarambalam Panchayat Office, LGML, an organization of Muslim League panchayat members. Dharna held

Pookottumpadam: LGML, an organization of Muslim League panchayat members. Dharna was held in front of Amarambalam Panchayat Office. The dharna was against the state government’s denial of local bodies.

Panchayat Muslim League President Kundil Majeed inaugurated it. Panchayat member M.T. Nasserban delivered the keynote address.

Congress Representative V.K. Balasubramanian, U.D.F. Chairman V.K. Abdu, Ashraf Mundaseri, Gopalan Tarish, Bishar, Notat Muhammad, Muhammad Kondangotan, Panchayat members N. Vishnu, N. Sunitha also spoke.