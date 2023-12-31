Diabetes cannot be completely cured, but the disease can be controlled. What should you do?

#Diabetes #completely #cured #disease #controlled

‘Diabetes’ can be caused by many factors, so take care of yourself. Eat healthy food and exercise regularly

If you are already diabetic The nature of the disease cannot be cured 100% or disappear on its own. In the process of treating diabetes, it can only be controlled to keep the disease in ‘remission’, a period in which the disease does not show any symptoms.

Diabetes control It requires both medicine and patient cooperation to maintain blood sugar levels to reduce the risk of various diseases and can last for months or years, depending on each patient’s health care.

‘Diabetes’ is a disease caused by an abnormality with the hormone insulin (Insulin), which is the hormone responsible for transporting glucose to be used in various tissues. When there is a lack of insulin or the pancreas is unable to produce insulin, it will cause the sugar level in Blood rises

If blood sugar is allowed to be high for a long time, it will result in complications in various organs, which may result in the following symptoms such as: easily fatigued Thin for no apparent reason unusually frequent urination Unusual thirst, blurred vision, leg pain, knee pain, dry skin, itching all over the body. Often have abscesses on the body, mood swings, easily angered. and the wound heals more slowly than usual

Diabetes is another silent disease that rarely makes noise or shows overt symptoms. Before I knew it, the disease had already progressed.

Therefore, we should take note of changes in the body and include various symptoms that indicate whether you are at risk for diabetes or not, as follows:

1. unusually frequent urination

Most people with diabetes experience frequent or very frequent urination. This is because high blood sugar is filtered into the urine by the kidneys and causes more frequent urination. Therefore, the higher the patient’s blood sugar level, the more It will only make you urinate more frequently.

2. Feeling thirsty

It is a consequence of the body losing water from frequent urination. As a result, the body becomes dehydrated and feels thirsty more than usual.

3.Weight decreased

Patients may lose weight due to insulin deficiency. This will cause the body to be unable to use the sugar in the blood for energy. Therefore, the accumulated protein and fat must be used instead. and eventually cause weight loss

4. Blurred vision, blurred vision

During periods of high blood sugar The cause is because the eye lens is swollen. Makes it impossible to adjust the focus of the image clearly. But blurred vision This blurred vision is only temporary. When blood sugar returns to normal levels It will make vision return clear and normal as well.

5. The tips of the hands and feet are numb.

Numbness of the hands and feet is a neurological complication of diabetes. The numbness will start from the tips of the hands and feet and gradually increase. In some cases, the numbness may be so great that you can feel pain.

Complications when having diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that must remain with the patient forever. Diabetic patients must control the disease on their own and go see the doctor as per appointments. Because treating diabetes still cannot cure the disease completely. and cannot heal by itself

Currently, there is no cure for diabetes. Treatment at this time focuses on maintaining normal blood sugar levels in the system. To keep the disease under control That is, they do not show any symptoms and are not at risk of further complications from diabetes.

Even though it is a disease that cannot be cured, it is not too scary. Because diabetic patients can control the disease to live with them with less chance of causing complications. By adjusting to daily life and receiving treatment from a doctor

Additionally, treating diabetes reduces the risk. and reduce the severity of complications that may occur

Risk of coronary heart disease and stroke

Diabetic patients are at risk for coronary heart disease. and cerebrovascular disease more than the general population In some cases, diabetic patients may develop coronary artery disease. Some people have cerebral stenosis. This is because having blood sugar levels that are higher than normal for a long time is an important factor that causes various complications, especially the development of hardened arteries. This can happen to blood vessels throughout the body. And having high blood sugar levels also causes other problems in the circulatory system, such as

Abnormalities in the energy metabolism process at the cellular level occur. The creation of chemicals and substances that stimulate inflammation occurs. As a result, the arteries lose their elasticity. Brittle and easily torn

Changes in blood clotting occur. Makes it easier for the blood to coagulate.

High amounts of sugar also cause clumping. Sticking to the blood vessel walls Makes the arteries narrower Blood flows to various organs less.

Diabetes leads to kidney deterioration.

1 in 3 people with diabetes often develop complications of chronic kidney failure. (Diabetes in the kidneys), especially diabetic patients with high blood pressure and aged 65 years and over. Normally, diabetic patients have high blood sugar levels. Affects the capillaries in the kidneys This is sugar that accumulates in the arterial walls for a long time until it causes narrowing and blockage. As a result, the kidneys are less able to filter waste from the body.

In addition, high blood sugar levels can affect the urinary system. causing infection in the bladder It spreads until it destroys the kidney tissue. And high blood sugar levels also affect the nerves in the body. This causes the command between the brain and organs to become less efficient. For example, when the bladder is full of urine, you will not feel pain. The bladder’s ability to contract is reduced. Pressure and fluid build up in the urinary tract. These various symptoms will cause more damage to the kidneys.

Oral health deteriorates

Gingivitis and periodontitis are diseases characterized by inflammation of the tooth-supporting organs (gum, socket bone, etc.). Periodontal ligament Root enamel) The main cause is bacteria that spreads inside the mouth and accumulates at the gum line and between the teeth. Diabetes is one risk factor for developing gingivitis and periodontitis. There may be tooth loss in some patients.

Most of the time, people with diabetes are often not aware of the complications that occur within their mouths. Including dry mouth due to decreased saliva flow. burning pain Oral infections are easy and wounds heal slowly, so diabetic patients must take care of cleaning their mouths properly. And for effective care, you should consult with dental personnel to receive advice and follow up with continuous oral health examinations.

Therefore, diabetics in addition to exercise Take the foods and medicines recommended by your doctor to control your sugar levels well. You should be aware of brushing and flossing your teeth correctly and regularly in order to have healthy teeth.

diabetic retinopathy

One of the complications for diabetic patients caused by high blood sugar levels over a long period of time is the deterioration of blood vessels in the retina, even bulging and breaking. Small spots of blood appeared all over the eye. There is water and fat seeping out. Diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the retina. Blurred vision occurs

If left untreated until blood vessels become clogged Retinal ischemia New blood vessels are created instead. in which the newly created blood vessels are incomplete There is a chance of being brittle and easily broken. Causing blood to seep out into the vitreous cavity. or a membrane pulling on the retina Affects vision Some people have blurred vision. Saw a shadow like cobwebs Some people see distorted images. And if it is severe, it may lead to loss of vision.

This symptom of diabetic retinopathy is more likely to occur in people who have had diabetes for a long time than in people whose diabetes is diagnosed at an early stage. Therefore, people who are diagnosed with diabetes There should also be an eye examination. If diabetic retinopathy has not been found

The examination should be repeated once a year if it is detected at a stage when new blood vessels are forming in the eye. Must be treated with laser or surgery, depending on the severity of the condition. If left for a long time or not properly treated Other complications from diabetic retinopathy may occur, such as vitreous hemorrhage, glaucoma, and retinal detachment. The most serious may be loss of vision or blindness.

Diabetes affects the feet.

According to the Diabetes Association of Thailand It has been found that every year 1 million feet of diabetic patients have their feet amputated. It is therefore important that diabetic patients need to receive special care. Keep your feet from getting injured or infected. Because of a slight injury or wound It may progress to danger and cause disability or death.

That’s because most people with diabetes often experience deterioration of the peripheral nerves that supply the hands and feet. Less awareness of sensations Numbness, especially the toes causing foot deformity Calluses and wounds form without realizing it or before you notice the wound has already spread a lot.

In addition, when blood flow to the legs decreases. Thickening of arterial walls leads to a lack of oxygen. The skin becomes thinner, wounds heal slowly, sometimes to the point that blood vessels become clogged. It causes the tissues at the extremities to die and become darker in color. Until I had to cut off my finger. Or the dry, black part just fell off by itself. Currently, diabetic patients are more likely to have their legs amputated due to foot ulcers.

Diabetes can be checked with a sugar test.

Treating diabetes promotes good health and a long life. Most diabetic patients suffer from not only high blood sugar levels, but in many cases, they also have high blood pressure. hypercholesterolemia

We can test for diabetes by checking our blood sugar after not eating for about 8 hours if our blood sugar level is greater than or equal to 126 mg per deciliter. Or if the cumulative sugar level is more than 6.5%, it meets the criteria for diabetes.

Diabetic patients who are in the treatment process Take care of yourself at all times. Until blood sugar levels are close to normal, it reduces the chance of complications (heart, brain, urinary tract, eyes, mouth, feet, etc.), helping to live longer. Controlling diabetes well can also have many positive effects on the body, such as:

Have more energy and strength.

Reduce symptoms of abnormal breathlessness and abnormal thirst.

Reduce frequent urination

Wounds heal faster

Reduce the chance of skin and urinary infections.

Current diabetes treatment

Goals for treating diabetes in each patient is to maintain blood sugar levels as close to normal as possible and maintain that level for as long as possible. The methods used to treat diabetes must be both medical and applied in daily life, depending on the symptoms and health of each patient. For the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, there may be differences as follows.

Type 1 diabetes is diabetes caused by damaged pancreatic cells unable to produce insulin to control blood sugar levels. Treating this type of diabetes requires controlling your diet along with a plan for exercising. You may also need to regularly check your blood levels and give yourself multiple intraday insulin injections (MDI).

Type 2 diabetes is diabetes caused by insulin resistance. It is often found in people who are obese and adults aged 40 years and over. Most of the diabetic patients in Thailand, 95-97 percent, have this type of diabetes. Controlling this type of diabetes requires controlling the food you eat. Exercise plan Regularly check your blood sugar level. In some patients, medication or insulin injections may be required to help with treatment.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that involves the body’s metabolic system. This makes the body unable to use sugar effectively. Resulting in higher blood sugar levels. Even though it cannot be completely cured

But if the patient controls food Change health behavior accordingly. You will be able to control your blood sugar to a normal level. This causes the disease to be in a calm period, showing no symptoms, as if the disease has been cured, or what is called Remission. If the patient continues to take good care of their blood sugar levels, they will have this calm state for a long time. Helps the doctor reduce or refrain from using medicine to control blood sugar levels.

Adjust behavior to control sugar levels

There are many ways to control blood sugar levels. But the most important thing is Changing health behaviors includes:

Eat small meals every 3-4 hours during the day to prevent hypoglycemia.

Avoiding eating too much at any one meal will lead to high blood sugar.

Maintain a normal body weight (BMI value 18.5 – 22.9 kg/m2 for Asian people and 18.5 – 24.9 kg/m2 for people of other nationalities. that are not Asian) helps control blood sugar levels. Reduce cell resistance to the hormone insulin (Insulin Resistance), causing sugar floating in the bloodstream to be carried by insulin into the cells to be burned to create energy. Therefore, overweight or obese patients are recommended to lose 5% of their body weight.

Change your eating plan Changing your eating plan can help control your blood sugar levels and help you control your weight.

Limit the amount of carbohydrate foods, including rice, flour, bread, spaghetti, vermicelli, corn, taro, potatoes, fruit, and various beverages. You should get the right amount in each meal.

Choose complex carbohydrates It is a carbohydrate that is rich in dietary fiber, such as unrefined rice flour, cereals, and various vegetables. However, some vegetables contain a lot of carbohydrates, such as pumpkin. You should not eat too much.

There must not be too much fruit per day. Because fruit is a food that contains sugar called Fructose, which is found in every type of fruit. Whether it’s sour or sweet. It is recommended to limit your intake to 3 – 4 servings per day or 1 serving per meal. Examples of 1 serving include 1 apple, 1 banana, 6 bite-sized pieces of melon.

Avoid drinking any kind of fruit juice. Because it has no dietary fiber and is quite high in sugar. The dietary fiber in fruit can block some of the absorption of sugar. Some patients may have received information that You should choose to eat fruits that are not sweet. Low glycemic index (Glycemic Index), but actually what’s more important is Controlling the appropriate amount Because if you eat a large amount of bland fruit, it can cause your sugar to rise high.

Avoid eating sweets. It can help reduce blood sugar levels greatly. This is because the sugar added to desserts can be absorbed quickly. Therefore, the blood sugar level increases rapidly.

Avoid high sugar drinks such as soft drinks, tea, coffee, sour milk and various flavored milks, herbal juices, etc. in order to limit the amount of calories eaten or to control blood sugar levels. Should change to using artificial sugar. (non-nutritive sweeteners) such as aspartame, saccharin, sucralose or stevia instead of white sugar or brown sugar. You can read the nutritional label details every time before purchasing.

Limit alcohol intake to no more than 1 drink for women and 2 drinks for men because alcohol can cause high blood sugar levels as well. And you shouldn’t drink it on an empty stomach. Because it will make your sugar low.

In adjusting health behavior including diet, there is no one formula or method that is suitable for every person (No One – Size – Fits – All). Therefore, it is recommended that all patients meet with a dietitian. To assess knowledge, understanding and nutritional status We will find ways to change appropriate health behaviors together. along with setting appropriate goals for each patient

7 ways to control and treat diabetes yourself

It is true that diabetes cannot be completely cured. But living a long life with diabetes is not impossible. In addition to treatment from a doctor, taking medicine, and insulin injections What is equally important is Once out of the hands of the doctor, it is the patient’s duty to control various factors so that the disease does not become more serious than before. Adjusting to be able to live with diabetes can be done in the following 7 ways.

1. Choose to eat carbohydrates.

Because carbohydrates are essential nutrients for the body. But at the same time, it affects blood sugar levels. Eating carbohydrates therefore requires choosing which type of carbohydrates to have the least impact on blood sugar levels. For diabetic patients, recommended carbohydrates to eat are: Whole grains such as brown rice, oats, barley, quinoa and oats, etc.

It also includes foods such as fruits and vegetables, nuts, whole-wheat bread, and unsweetened milk and yogurt. However, if the patient needs clear instructions, it is recommended that the patient follow the doctor providing the treatment. And even if you choose to eat carbohydrates, you must also determine the quantity and proportion to suit other nutrients.

2. Reduce saltiness

Reducing salt helps control blood pressure levels. This is because high blood pressure is the number one problem in people with diabetes. Because it can increase the risk of disease and help reduce complications that may occur, such as coronary heart disease. and stroke

According to the recommendations of the Office of Nutrition, Department of Health, you should limit your salt intake to no more than 2,000 milligrams per day or no more than 1 teaspoon per day, and regularly read the nutrition labels on products you buy and eat.

3. Choose to eat fat. Reduce consumption of red meat and processed meat.

When you turn to limiting the amount of starch or carbohydrates It is important to increase the proportion of meat in your meals. But when adding meat, you should reduce or avoid red meat and processed meats such as ham, bacon, sausage, beef and lamb. An important reason to reduce the consumption of this type of meat is because it contains saturated fat. This increases the level of fat in the blood, putting the body at risk for coronary heart disease.

In addition to fats that come from meat, patients should reduce or avoid consuming fried foods, greasy foods, and foods that contain trans fats from shortening, creamer, margarine, or foods such as baked goods, cookies, and cakes.

For the consumption of protein foods, it is recommended that diabetic patients eat meat. Meat without skin Lean meat, fish, chicken, pork loin, egg whites, or you may eat tofu. Foods such as beans contain both protein and good fats. (Nuts should be eaten in moderation, 1 cup per day and should be divided into ½ cup per serving.)

4. Eat fruits and vegetables regularly.

At this point, many people may be worried that eating fruit will result in high blood sugar levels. But fruits contain natural sugars that have different effects on the body than table sugar. Importantly, fruits and vegetables are also rich in dietary fiber. Carbohydrates that are good for the body Vitamins and minerals that are important to the body However, choosing to eat fruits and vegetables

In particular, fruits must be chosen that have little effect on blood sugar levels, such as guava, green apple, banana, white-fleshed dragon fruit, star fruit, kiwi, avocado, raw mango, etc. Of course, the amount of fruit to be eaten must be determined in quantity per meal to suit the substances. Other food As an example of determining the rough amount of fruits such as guava, dragon fruit, green apple, you should eat about half or 1 fruit in one meal, depending on the nutritional allocation.

5. Avoid consuming foods with added sugar.

This is probably the hardest part of adjusting a diabetic diet. Because refraining from consuming sugar-added foods may reduce the patient’s enjoyment of eating. Abstaining from added sugar can start with gradually reducing the amount of sugar in your diet or eating fruits that are suitable for people with diabetes. To allow the body to adapt to the changing taste of food

If this can be done, controlling diabetes and keeping it in remission is not far away. Plus, cutting back on sugar helps keep you healthy. Helps to lose weight Reduces the risk and many complications from diabetes.

6. Control the amount of alcoholic beverages.

Alcoholic drinks are high in calories. This is because most diabetic patients are often those who also have obesity. Alcohol is one component that affects body weight. If the doctor has advised the patient to lose weight In addition to diet and exercise Abstaining or limiting the amount of alcoholic beverages will be an important help.

7. Exercise regularly.

Exercise or move your body more. It is an important step in treating diabetes. Because trained muscles use sugar as a component for muscle development, this process helps control blood sugar levels very well. In addition, exercise is good for your health. Can help reduce or control weight. It greatly reduces the risk of disease and complications that may occur both from diabetes and from other diseases.

Diabetes treatment if treated by a doctor and the patient changes behavior well. Controlling the disease in remission is not difficult. Patients must take care of themselves regularly and see their doctor at regular appointments so that the doctor can help diagnose the condition. Risk of complications and provide accurate and appropriate advice to the patient.

