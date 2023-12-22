#diabetes #cholesterol #high #blood #pressure #celiac #disease #Corriere.it

Having a chronic illness can lead to dietary restrictions. During the holidays, when you share moments of conviviality with loved ones, can you make any exceptions to enjoy the delicacies of Christmas? What to pay attention to? Here are some suggestions for those suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, gout, fatty liver, celiac disease.

High pressure

«For people with high blood pressure, the number one enemy is sodium, which is found in table salt but also in a series of “hidden” flavorings such as substances that contain sodium glutamate – recalls the president of the Italian Medicine Society Internal Medicine (SIMI) Giorgio Sesti, full professor of Internal Medicine at the La Sapienza University of Rome —. In addition to the cooking salt that we add to dishes, it is necessary to consider that contained in foods preserved in salt, such as dried cod, tuna, anchovies, stockfish, cod, cured meats, fresh cheeses (mozzarella) and mature cheeses preserved in brine.

Attention should also be paid to olives and capers which are also preserved in brine, to sauces such as ketchup, to snacks (for example, chips and peanuts), to soup cubes which contain sodium glutamate (vegetable ones are preferable)Â» .

High cholesterol

Â«What should you pay attention to if you have high cholesterol? Â«All vegetable fats are fine, starting with olive oil (which however is rich in calories) – replies President Simi -. All animal fats contained in red meats, sausages and mature cheeses should be avoided – or at least limited; you can eat lean meats such as chicken, turkey, rabbit in moderation; low-fat cheeses are allowed – always in moderation – the one par excellence is ricotta as it is a recovery product from the preparation of fatty cheese, therefore low in cholesterol. It’s fine to eat fish (as per tradition in many regions on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve), especially blue fish, rich in omega-3 fats (and also fresh salmon).

As for the seasoning, use extra virgin olive oil and avoid butter, lard and lard. Watch out for eggs (it is recommended to eat two a week) contained for example in egg pasta, desserts, baked pasta (boiled eggs)”.

Triglycerides

«People who have high triglyceride values ​​– recalls the expert – should avoid all animal and vegetable fats (including olive oil); alternatively, spices, lemon, aromatic herbs can be used to flavor the dishes”.

Diabetes

Among those who have more problems at the table during the holidays are people with diabetes. «Those with diabetes must avoid simple sugars which increase the glycemic index, therefore limit pasta, bread, pizza, potatoes, polenta, rice – says Professor Sesti -. In this case the secret is to use whole foods which have the great advantage of having fibre, therefore, they make glucose absorbed less and cause blood sugar levels to increase less, not only in diabetic subjects but also in those at risk.

A little-known but very useful trick – continues President Simi – is to eat foods rich in fats such as dried fruit with shells (for example, walnuts or hazelnuts, up to a maximum of 30 grams) before pasta or bread. it is part of the Italian Christmas tradition: these fats prevent sugar from being absorbed, therefore slowing down the glycemic peak.

Another trick, if you want to eat pasta, is to prepare the vegetable dish in advance which prevents the absorption of sugars. You can eat legumes (which are part of the New Year’s tradition) which replace dishes based on potatoes and cereals. The ideal for diabetics would be to eat wholemeal pasta with chickpeas, lentils or other legumes.

Watch out, however, for very sugary fruit such as typical Christmas fruit such as dried figs, chestnuts, dates, but also bananas and grapes – recalls Professor Sesti -. Alcohol which is sugary should be limited and typical leavened desserts such as panettone and pandoro should be avoided; Instead, sweets made with wholemeal fiber flour should be preferred. If you don’t want to give up panettone or pandoro – advises President Simi – eat a small portion preceded by a few walnuts or hazelnuts. Instead, go ahead for dark chocolate (with a very high percentage of cocoa) and remember to drink lots of water especially if you eat more than usual”.

Fatty liver (hepatic steatosis)

More and more people who are obese or have diabetes suffer from fatty liver (hepatic steatosis). What do you recommend for Christmas lunch? «All types of fish and legumes, vegetables and foods rich in fiber are good, consume cold cuts in moderation (bresaola or fat-free ham is better) – replies Professor Sesti -. Avoid, however, foods rich in animal fats such as lard, butter, lard, mature cheeses, offal and an absolute ban on alcohol (including wine and beer) and spirits but also on sugary drinks rich in fructose (this can facilitate the accumulation of fat in the liver)”.

Gout (hyperuricemia)

“Those who suffer from gout, i.e. those who have high levels of uric acid, can have attacks if they eat and drink abundantly during the holidays,” warns the expert.

What to prefer and what to avoid? Â«You can eat bread, pasta, rice, low-fat cheeses, vegetables except asparagus, spinach and cauliflower and white fish such as sea bass, grouper, pike, cod, hake, turbot, sole and freshwater fish such as trout are permitted. – advises Professor Sesti -. However, foods with a high purine content such as oily fish, molluscs and seafood should be avoided (so no spaghetti with clams); it is preferable to give up offal, game, stock cubes and sausages. Alcohol which triggers gout attacks is prohibited.”

Celiac disease

If there is a celiac person in the family, it is desirable that there is a single gluten-free menu, especially if the little ones have celiac disease, so as to avoid them accidentally ingesting foods that are not suitable for them, suggests the Italian Association celiac disease (AIC) with its experts. You can think of a menu with naturally gluten-free foods such as, for example, rice, meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, vegetables, legumes, fruit.

When defining the menu it is important to find out which foods are prohibited for celiacs, to name a few: wheat, barley, rye, spelt, couscous, seitan, khorasan wheat (often marketed under the commercial brand “kamut”) and other varieties of grain. Also pay attention to contamination, the Aic reminds us: some “unsuspected” foods could be at risk due to the use of flour and gluten as additional ingredients (some cured meats, preparations for soups and sauces, chocolate, nougat, sweets or for example spreadable cheeses ). The advice is always to check the label which, by law, must contain the information necessary for guaranteed consumption. To simplify, it is also possible to rely on products bearing the registered Spiga Barrata trademark. Furthermore, AIC periodically draws up a list of permitted, risky and prohibited foods which form the ABC of the celiac diet which can be found on the website of the Italian Celiac Association.

Finally, remember that if two menus are planned, with and without gluten, the gluten free dishes must be cooked in separate pans, paying attention to splashes and not using the same utensils to mix or drain.