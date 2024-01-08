Diabetes Diagnosis: How is diabetes diagnosed?

#Diabetes #Diagnosis #diabetes #diagnosed

Diabetes mellitus has become a serious widespread disease. This makes early detection all the more important. But how is diabetes actually diagnosed? What methods are there?

These are numbers that are worrying. More and more people are becoming ill with diabetes mellitus, also popularly known as diabetes mellitus. Among other things, the increasing number of cases among children and adolescents is worrying, as the latest study results from the German Diabetes Center (DDZ) show.

In the future, it will be even more important to provide better information and prevention of the disease. If type 2 diabetes is diagnosed in the early stages, a change in diet and a more active lifestyle can even ensure that insulin intake is not even necessary. But how is diabetes diagnosed?

Diabetes diagnosis: What methods are there?

While diabetes 1, as an autoimmune disease, is usually noticeable through pronounced symptoms such as a strong urge to urinate, thirst and fatigue and can therefore usually be diagnosed more quickly, as the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) writes, the most common type of diabetes, on the other hand, often remains for a long time time undiscovered. Those affected become much more accustomed to the gradually occurring symptoms of diabetes 2, which was long referred to as adult-onset diabetes, but now also affects more and more younger people. Few sufferers also suffer from both types of diabetes mellitus, so-called double diabetes.

Reason enough to be on the safe side if there is even the slightest suspicion and to undergo a diabetes test by a doctor. According to the German Diabetes Society (DDG), there are four different methods for diagnosing blood sugar disease:

Measurement of long-term blood sugar value (HbA1c value)

Measuring fasting blood sugar levels

Measurement using an “oral glucose tolerance test”

Measurement of casual blood sugar

Which method a doctor ultimately chooses depends on the patient’s symptoms. The decisive diagnostic criterion is the blood sugar value. We would like to present them in detail below, when they are used and what their result means.

How diabetes is diagnosed: Casual blood sugar

The occasional measurement of blood sugar is carried out when diabetes is first suspected. It is done on an empty stomach by taking a blood sample. Initial signs such as an increased urge to excrete urine or an increased feeling of thirst and weakness can be strengthened or invalidated.

Read about this too

A measured non-fasting blood sugar level of 200 mg/dl (11.1 mmol/l) or higher confirms this diabinfo.de the initial suspicion of diabetes and requires further examination, such as fasting blood sugar, for clarification.

This is how diabetes is diagnosed: Fasting blood sugar level

However, the fasting blood sugar level in the venous plasma is measured in the morning on an empty stomach, after a fast of 8 to 12 hours, also by taking a blood sample.

According to the DDG, “manifest” diabetes can be assumed with a fasting blood sugar level of 126 mg/dl (7.0 mmol/l). However, if the reading is between 100 mg/dl (5.6 mmol/l) and 125 mg/dl (6.9 mmol/l), there is initially “only” impaired fasting glucose tolerance, also known as prediabetes. If no measures are taken in this condition, a further deterioration in blood sugar levels can be assumed. For a complete clarification, doctors often do a so-called “oral glucose tolerance test” after examining the fasting blood sugar level.

How diabetes is diagnosed: Oral glucose tolerance test

How well the body can process sugar can also be seen using a so-called “oral glucose tolerance test” (OGTT). It is carried out if other results contradict each other or if initial signs and tests require final confirmation, as the Techniker Krankenkasse writes.

In the “oral glucose tolerance test,” those affected drink a glucose solution in which a specified amount of glucose is dissolved. This simulates eating food on an empty stomach and tests whether the body can quickly absorb sugar from the blood into the cells or whether there is insulin resistance instead. For this purpose, the treating doctor determines the blood sugar level two hours after taking the glucose solution.

This is how diabetes is diagnosed: long-term blood sugar value (HbA1c value)

A measurement of the red blood pigment (hemoglobin) can also provide information about diabetes. The HbA1c value it contains shows the average blood sugar concentration over the past 8 to 12 weeks. The long-term value of blood sugar is determined using a blood sample, for which patients do not have to be fasting.

If the HbA1c value is below 5.7 percent (39 mmol/mol), you may have diabetes diabinfo.de be excluded. According to the DGG, diabetes mellitus must be assumed from a reading of 6.5 percent (48 mmol/mol). All values ​​in between indicate impending diabetes.