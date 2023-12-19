Diabetes, how to clearly recognize the symptoms and when to contact a doctor

How to clearly recognize the symptoms of diabetes and when is it appropriate to consult a doctor? Here’s what you need to know.

The body often sends signals that should not be underestimated. Some of these include symptoms who may reveal that they have the diabetes. Here’s what they are about.

Life is full, often too full, of unexpected events. There are so many things to do that it is often almost impossible to reconcile the different commitments. If we are fine from the point of view, that is physical and mentalHowever, tackling the various daily challenges is much easier.

For this reason it is essential to take care of yourself and yours salute. In particular, we invite you to never underestimate the signals that our body sendsbecause in certain cases they could reveal having a certain pathology.

Diabetes, how to clearly recognize the symptoms and when to contact a doctor: the signs not to be underestimated

Unfortunately, there are various diseases that we risk having to deal with. If all this were not enough, many symptoms are common, so much so that immediately identifying which pathology you are suffering from can be particularly difficult. It is therefore not surprising that many people have diabetes without even knowing it. Just dwelling on this disease, there are some symptoms in particular to pay attention to. Among these are the following:

  • increased desire to drink and consequently need to urinate very often;
  • weight loss for no apparent reason;
  • great feeling of tiredness;
  • itching and various and frequent infections;
  • blurred vision;
  • abdominal pain.
This, of course, does not mean that all those who show these signs actually have diabetes. Often these can be temporary conditions or even linked to other pathologies. In any case it is It is essential to contact your doctor so that you can carry out checks and understand your health conditions. Only in this way is it possible to know whether or not you have diabetes and establish a treatment plan with the doctor, for example with targeted therapies and following personalized diets.

If left undiagnosed, it is worth remembering, it can lead to very serious damage. In particular, some studies show that diabetic people are up to five times more likely to suffer from cardiovascular diseases. But not only that, the temperatures are high probability of deterioration and renal failure, as well as suffering damage to the eye and retina. For this reason, a timely diagnosis and periodic checks are essential to evaluate your situation and establish with your doctor how to deal with this pathology.

