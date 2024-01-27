Diabetes: lowering blood sugar – how does it work?

#Diabetes #lowering #blood #sugar #work

Diabetics keep an eye on their blood sugar levels with regular measurements. But what can you do if it is too high and needs to be lowered?

For diabetics and people who already have prediabetes, it is important to keep a close eye on blood sugar levels. In both type 1 diabetes and type 2, elevated blood sugar levels are usually commonplace. In this article you will find out how blood sugar levels can be lowered in the long term and which foods can help.

How long does it take for blood sugar levels to drop?

What all forms of diabetes have in common is permanently elevated blood sugar levels, i.e. chronic hyperglycemia (excess sugar). The reason for this is that the hormone insulin is no longer produced or is no longer produced sufficiently, writes the diabetes portal diabinfo.de. The time it takes for blood sugar levels to drop again depends on various factors, such as physical activity, food intake and metabolic status, and varies from person to person. Typically, in healthy individuals, blood sugar levels rise after eating carbohydrate-rich foods and then gradually fall within two to three hours. However, this is not the case with diabetics.

To lower blood sugar levels, diabetes patients are often prescribed medications such as metformin, sulfonylureas, glitazones, glinides, gliptins and flozines when regulation through dietary changes and physical activity is no longer sufficient. However, at some point after regular blood sugar checks, most diabetics need to inject themselves with insulin to lower their blood sugar.

Which foods lower blood sugar?

Most health portals like praktischarzt.de agree: If you want to lower your blood sugar level in the long term, you should try to lose weight, eat healthily, plan enough exercise and avoid stress. A low-carbohydrate diet is also considered helpful if you want to lower your blood sugar levels in the long term.

However, there are also specific foods that are known to lower blood sugar levels. This applies to everyone, regardless of whether they have type 2 diabetes or not. These include loud praktischarzt.de:

Legumes (beans, lentils, peas) : Rich in fiber and protein, which slow down digestion and therefore reduce the rise in blood sugar after eating.

: Rich in fiber and protein, which slow down digestion and therefore reduce the rise in blood sugar after eating. Whole grain products (whole grain bread, oatmeal) : Contain complex carbohydrates and fiber that are digested more slowly, thereby minimizing the rise in blood sugar.

: Contain complex carbohydrates and fiber that are digested more slowly, thereby minimizing the rise in blood sugar. Leafy greens (spinach, kale) : Low in calories and carbohydrates, rich in vitamins and minerals that contribute to blood sugar regulation.

: Low in calories and carbohydrates, rich in vitamins and minerals that contribute to blood sugar regulation. Nuts (almonds, walnuts) : Contain healthy fats, proteins and fiber that help stabilize blood sugar levels.

: Contain healthy fats, proteins and fiber that help stabilize blood sugar levels. Garlic : Has a positive effect on blood sugar metabolism and can increase insulin sensitivity.

: Has a positive effect on blood sugar metabolism and can increase insulin sensitivity. olive oil : Contains monounsaturated fats that may improve insulin sensitivity.

: Contains monounsaturated fats that may improve insulin sensitivity. Fish (especially fatty fish like salmon) : Rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help improve insulin sensitivity.

: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help improve insulin sensitivity. Berries (blueberries, strawberries) : Low glycemic index and rich in antioxidants that help regulate blood sugar levels.

: Low glycemic index and rich in antioxidants that help regulate blood sugar levels. Citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruits): Rich in fiber and vitamin C, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels.

On the other hand, diabetics should avoid white flour products and highly processed foods. Preparations containing cinnamon to lower blood sugar levels are also not recommended. In combination with a balanced diet and enough exercise, these foods can reduce blood sugar levels in the long term. According to the Austrian Diabetes Society (ÖDG), drinking more can also help prevent the development of diabetes, because consuming water can help avoid becoming overweight. However, drinks sweetened with sugar should be avoided because this can promote insulin resistance.

If the blood sugar level needs to be lowered quickly because of the threat of hyperglycemia, diabetics should resort to the emergency plan set out by the diabetes specialist. This usually involves taking insulin or other medications.