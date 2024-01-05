Diabetes mellitus: Can diabetics eat bananas?

#Diabetes #mellitus #diabetics #eat #bananas

Bananas have a high sugar content. Can diabetics still eat the fruit?

When you think about a healthy diet, fruits and vegetables are usually high on the list of suitable foods. And this despite the fact that there are types of fruit that sometimes contain a lot of sugar – for example bananas. According to the Swiss nutritional database, a banana contains 19.7 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams, of which 15.6 grams are sugar.

So do people who suffer from diabetes have to avoid bananas or can diabetics also enjoy the fruit?

Diabetes mellitus explained briefly: What is diabetes mellitus?

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), diabetes – medically correct diabetes mellitus – is an umbrella term for various metabolic diseases that all have one thing in common: patients have a deficiency in the hormone insulin and/or the insulin effect is reduced. The main forms are type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, with around 90 to 95 percent of those affected suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Both people with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes need to keep an eye on their blood sugar levels. All forms of metabolic disease lead to increased blood sugar levels. According to the German Diabetes Aid, fruits have a direct influence on blood sugar levels due to the sugar they contain.

Can people with diabetes eat bananas?

In principle, people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are allowed to eat bananas. However, according to the German Diabetes Aid, the fruit should be enjoyed in moderation. Along with mangoes and grapes, bananas are among the fruits that are particularly high in sugar. Therefore, the German Diabetes Aid recommends not eating these every day and instead focusing on types of fruit with fewer carbohydrates. The sugar from fruits, such as fructose, sucrose or glucose, has a direct influence on blood sugar levels.

For people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, fruits with less than ten grams of carbohydrates in 100 grams of fruit are recommended for daily consumption. According to the Swiss nutritional database, bananas contain almost twice as much, at 19.7 grams per 100 grams. Even dehydrated (80.7 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams) or dried (60.2 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams) the banana does not fare any better and should therefore not be eaten daily. For daily consumption, Deutsche Diabetes Hilfe recommends berries – raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and gooseberries – as well as grapefruits, watermelons, apricots, peaches and clementines.

By the way: The AOK generally calls for particular caution when it comes to dried fruit because it is particularly high in sugar and is actually not fruit, but rather a sweet. It is not recommended for people with diabetes mellitus.