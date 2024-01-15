Diabetes mellitus: Can diabetics eat potatoes?

#Diabetes #mellitus #diabetics #eat #potatoes

Anyone who has diabetes usually has to pay close attention to their diet. What about potatoes?

Anyone who suffers from diabetes mellitus usually has to stick to a diabetes-appropriate diet. It is important to pay close attention to what those affected eat and which foods they should avoid. But what about potatoes? Should they be avoided? Or can the popular tubers be on the menu despite diabetes? Nutritionist Beeke Peters from the German Institute for Nutritional Research (DIfE) can provide answers to these questions.

Potatoes for diabetes: are potatoes allowed?

Vegetables are not a problem with diabetes, in fact they are very advisable. But does this apply to every vegetable, including potatoes? “You have to differentiate a little from a nutritional point of view: potatoes are not necessarily a vegetable, but rather a starch-rich food,” explains Beeke Peters.

Potatoes contain 15 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams – a “very large amount,” explains the expert. “Carbohydrates are an energy source that consists of sugar molecules. And for people with diabetes, whether type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes, good blood sugar control is very important.”

But that doesn’t mean that potatoes shouldn’t end up on your plate. “Every patient has to be treated individually,” says Beerens. “In people with type 1 diabetes, insulin must be injected according to their carbohydrate intake, including the amount of potatoes, in consultation with a doctor.”

There are also patients with type 2 diabetes who inject insulin and have to calculate this amount based on their diet. Depending on the severity, there are also patients who do not require insulin. “It can then help to take a closer look at the carbohydrate content and avoid very large amounts of carbohydrates.” Depending on the diagnosis, potatoes can be eaten as long as you keep an eye on your blood sugar levels in consultation with your doctor.

Potatoes for diabetes: what are the benefits?

“But there’s nothing wrong with potatoes,” explains Peters. “So it actually has numerous positive qualities.” Potatoes are therefore very low in calories: “Around 70 calories per 100 grams is not a lot. Spaghetti or basmati rice, on the other hand, already have 130 calories per 100 grams.”

But: “They consist of around 80 percent water and are therefore very filling due to their high volume,” says Peters and explains that this is also due to the fiber. “All of this is of course good if you want to satisfy the feeling of hunger.” That’s why the tubers also help to maintain weight. The nutrition expert emphasizes that weight management is particularly crucial when it comes to diabetes.

Potatoes also contain many other important substances: protein, secondary plant substances, vitamin C, folic acid and minerals such as potassium, magnesium or iron. “And if you always let potatoes cool down, then they also contain a resistant starch, which means that the effect on blood sugar levels is even lower,” says Peters and summarizes: “The potato itself is a good choice, also for Diabetic.”

Diabetes mellitus: How should potatoes be prepared?

Another very simple advantage of the popular brown tubers: they taste good. “You don’t have to do much and a potato still tastes good,” says Peters. It is an advantage for diabetes patients that potatoes do not have to be laboriously prepared in order to enjoy them. “So it’s always better to eat a potato as little processed as possible.” This actually applies to almost all foods.

Diabetes patients, but also everyone else, should avoid French fries or potato chips, also because of the trans fats and saturated fatty acids, which promote cardiovascular diseases. “Then it’s better to go for the jacket potato,” advises the expert.

By the way: There are numerous foods that diabetes patients should avoid. In addition, especially with type 2 diabetes, it is important to pay attention to diet and sufficient physical activity and to carry out certain medical examinations.