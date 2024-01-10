Diabetes signs in type 1: What are the symptoms?

#Diabetes #signs #type #symptoms

Several thousand people in Germany live with type 1 diabetes. In this article you will find out which first signs indicate the disease and how quickly diabetes can break out.

Type 1 diabetes, along with type 2, is a form of diabetes mellitus, a metabolic disease that affects the body in a variety of ways. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas cannot produce any or very little insulin, which is why those affected have to administer insulin via a pump or syringe. Without enough insulin, the body cannot properly utilize the food it consumes, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. Above certain blood sugar levels it can become extremely dangerous for the human body.

According to the portal, live in Germany Internists on the Internet Around eight million people have diabetes, with five to ten percent being type 1 diabetics. One in five adults also has prediabetes. Every year, around three out of 1,000 children develop type 1 diabetes, according to the portal. Type 1 manifests itself through a range of symptoms that often begin suddenly and unexpectedly. In this article you will find out what the first signs of type 1 diabetes look like, what symptoms those affected should expect and how long type 1 diabetes can go unnoticed.

What are the first signs of type 1 diabetes?

Diabetes has some early symptoms that can be easily misunderstood or overlooked. According to the portal diabinfo.de One of the most striking signs of type 1 is an unusual one strong feeling of thirstaccompanied by frequent urination. As the portal writes, this symptom is an attempt by the body to excrete excess sugar through the urine.

Video: dpa

Another early symptom is a unexplained weight loss. Despite normal or even increased food intake, those affected lose weight because the body is unable to use glucose effectively due to the lack of insulin, it says diabetesde.org, the website of the German Diabetes Help. However, the lack of insulin should not be confused with insulin resistance.

The Federal Ministry of Health also points out on its website on the subject of type 1 diabetes that many patients also have one general feeling of weakness and tiredness to report. These symptoms may result from the body’s inability to use glucose efficiently, resulting in a lack of energy. In some cases, dizziness may also occur.

Can you suddenly get type 1 diabetes and how quickly does it break out?

When it comes to type 1 diabetes, many people wonder whether it occurs gradually or suddenly. In contrast to type 2 diabetes, which can go unnoticed for a long time and develop over many years, the signs of type 1 diabetes usually appear very suddenly.

Sea diabinfo.de Type 1 diabetes is characterized by an abrupt and unexpected onset. Especially in children and young people, but also in adults. Symptoms can develop within a short period of time, sometimes even within a few weeks or days. The speed at which the above symptoms appear may vary. According to the German Diabetes Aid However, if type 1 diabetes is suspected, it is important to seek immediate medical evaluation because the disease can progress quickly and lead to serious complications.

At what age do you get type 1 diabetes?

As the offer from the German Center for Diabetes Research, the German Diabetes Center and Helmholtz Munich, diabinfo.de, makes clear, type 1 diabetes is the most common metabolic disease in children. The disease usually breaks out during puberty, i.e. between the ages of 10 and 15. However, the experts explain that it can occur at any age. However, according to the Professional Association of German Internists, there are also forms of type 1 diabetes that occur in adults and seniors. “This late-onset type 1 diabetes is also known as LADA diabetes (latent autoimmune diabetes in the adult),” it says on the portal internisten-im-netz.de.

Anyone who suspects they have diabetes can use the German Diabetes Help questionnaire for a very first risk assessment. There is also a diabetes test that you can do yourself. However, the long-term sugar value is particularly suitable for reliably diagnosing diabetes. What many people don’t know: Some patients with diabetes can receive a severely disabled person’s ID card.